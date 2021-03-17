Recently released Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy signs with Patriots

Just before the start of the legal tampering period, Miami Dolphins general manager made a surprise move and released team captain and recent free agent signee Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy has now signed back with his former team, the New England Patriots, and is the latest addition to head coach Bill Belichick’s massive 2021 spending spree. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Van Noy is signing a two-year, $13.2 million contract with the Patriots.

One offseason ago, the Dolphins made the splash move of signing Van Noy to a four-year, $51 million deal. Now one year removed from that decision, Grier valued the cap savings more than another season of Van Noy and subsequently replaced the two-time Super Bowl champion with Pro Bowl Houston Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney. McKinney was acquired via trade this week when Miami sent another 2020 offseason signee, edge rusher Shaq Lawson, to Houston. McKinney will likely play Van Noy’s role as a defensive leader and every-down linebacker alongside Jerome Baker.

In his one season in Miami, Van Noy battled a hip injury throughout much of the season but managed to play in 14 games, starting 13. He accumulated 69 total tackles, six sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. The veteran linebacker seemed surprised by the team’s decision to release him after one season, though seems equally excited to return back to New England. Van Noy posted a hype video after the signing was announced.

This article was written by The Phinsider Staff Writer, Justin Hier. For more from Justin, give him a follow on Twitter @HierJustin.