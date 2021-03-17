 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins sign WR Robert Foster in 2021 free agency

By Kevin Nogle
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are adding receiver Robert Foster, according to his agency SportsTrust Advisors. The move provides Miami with a fourth-year veteran looking to compete for a roster position. Foster was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 by the Buffalo Bills. After the 2020 training camp, he had a brief stint on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad before joining the Washington Football Team,

Foster played college football at Alabama, where he was a teammate with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the 2017 season.

For his career, Foster has 32 receptions for 642 yards, giving him a 20.1 yards per reception average, with three touchdowns. He has seen limited playing time over his first three seasons, appearing in 30 games with seven starts. He was not tendered as a restricted free agent by Washington.

Miami is still expected to be in the market for a top-tier wide receiver, either (or possibly both) in free agency or in the 2021 NFL Draft.

