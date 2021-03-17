Ted Karras returning to Patriots after year with Dolphins

Former Miami Dolphins center Ted Karras is returning to the New England Patriots on a one-year, $4 million contract, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Karras was originally a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft, playing for the team through 2019. He took over as the team’s starting center in 2019 when David Andrews was injured prior to the season, then signed a one-year contract as the Dolphins’ starting center for 2020.

Miami is rumored to be targeting Andrews in free agency this year.

Karras started all 16 games for the Dolphins last year, and the team was believed to be open to his return as the veteran in the middle of the line. However, it appears they wanted to at least take a look at some of the other available linemen, and it has led to Karras returning to New England. That signing does signal that the Patriots believe Andrews will leave them sometime in the free agency period.