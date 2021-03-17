Dolphins sign former Patriots’ DT Adam Butler

The 2021 NFL season will officially begin later today, but that isn’t stopping Chris Grier and Brian Flores from bringing in a familiar face—or two.

As we learned a short time ago, the Dolphins have agreed to a deal with defensive back Justin Coleman. Coleman, as you can expect, has ties to New England dating back to Flores’ time with the Patriots.

Flores loves bringing in former players.

So much so that he said, “%*#* IT! I’LL DO IT AGAIN!”

According to MULTIPLE SOURCES, the Miami Dolphins have reached a two-year deal with defensive tackle Adam Butler worth up to $9.5 million.

Per source, DL Adam Butler signing with Dolphins at 2 years and more than $7 M. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 17, 2021

Undrafted out of Vanderbilt, Adam Butler signed with the New England Patriots in 2017 and did everything asked of him. He impressed the coaching staff, eventually earning a spot on the 53-man roster. Over his four seasons with the Patriots, Butler has proven to be a valuable rotational piece in the Patriots’ defensive front.

He will now fill the void left behind by Davon Godchaux.

During his time with New England, Butler combined for 96 tackles, 15 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler absolutely destroying Cardinals center Mason Cole pic.twitter.com/YDpNlkT3nR — Johnny Kinsley (Getting Got Hive CEO) (@Brickwallblitz) November 30, 2020

What are your thoughts on the Adam Butler signing? How do you like what the Dolphins have done over the first few days of free agency? Let us know in the comments section below!