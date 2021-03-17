Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson expected to opt-in for 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins are believed to be looking for a wide receiver in the 2021 free agency period, while also likely looking to add a receiver or two in the 2021 NFL Draft. The team needs to add talent around second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and they need to find compliments for their top pass catchers, receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki. Included in that plan could be two returning receivers, Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report from the Miami Herald, both receivers are expected to opt back in for the 2021 season, and “both are in the team’s plans.”

Hurns joined the Dolphins in 2019 on a one-year free agent contract. He then signed a two-year contract In 2019, Hurns caught 32 passes for 416 yards with two touchdowns. Prior to joining Miami, he also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys. Hurns has a $2.9 million salary cap number for Miami this year. He would account for a $3.4 million in dead money if Miami released him.

Wilson started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 before moving to the Dolphins in 2018 on a three-year free agent contract. In his two seasons playing for Miami, he caught 69 passes for 742 yards with five touchdowns. Wilson has a $5.2 million cap number for 2021, the final year of his contract. He would account for $2.3 million in dead money if released.

The Dolphins could look to keep both receivers into training camp this summer, with the idea of having them compete for a depth role on the roster against either free agent or drafted players. It makes sense for the team to keep both receivers at least until then, rather than add additional receiver needs for camp and the preseason.