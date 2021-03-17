Dolphins agree to terms with former Lion cornerback Justin Coleman to bolster secondary

Miami’s secondary became a bit stronger on Wednesday morning, just hours until the NFL’s new year is set to begin.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Dolphins have agreed to terms with cornerback Justin Coleman. Pelissero added that the one-year deal could be worth up to $2.75 million.

Former #Lions CB Justin Coleman has agreed to terms with the #Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

Colemen began his career as an undrafted free agent before stringing together a few strong years in New England, winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots.

Brian Flores, coach of the Miami Dolphins, was New England’s safety coach when the team added him in 2015.

Brian Flores was the safeties coach in New England when the team added Coleman in 2015. https://t.co/Ae2I7zJ5yI — Jake (@JMendel94) March 17, 2021

Coleman signed a four-year $36 million deal with Detroit in 2019 and was one of the league’s highest paid slot corners.

The Lions recently released the cornerback after playing 11 games in 2020, allowing a completion percentage of 77.8 percent on 45 targets. The completion percentage allowed was his highest in the last three years.

death, taxes, and the dolphins signing defensive backs. https://t.co/ywkkqwygFd — josh houtz (@houtz) March 17, 2021

Coleman will likely get a chance to compete with Nik Needham for the starting slot cornerback spot. Meanwhile, Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, Miami’s highest-paid players, are near locks to return to their roles on the boundary.

It is possible that 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene could fight for the slot spot, but he will likely provide depth on the boundary behind Jones and Howard.