Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Aggressive Patriots steal the show as NFL legal tampering window opens - Pats Pulpit

A total of 11 transactions on Monday had ties to New England.





Jets agree to terms with Carl Lawson - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have agreed to terms with former Bengals edge rusher Carl Lawson according to Ian Rapoport.





2021 NFL Free Agency: Buffalo Bills have cap space to work with - Buffalo Rumblings

Despite re-signing three key free agents over the last few days, the Buffalo Bills still have some salary cap space to work with. They also have the ability to create more space if they really want...

AFC NORTH:

How the Patriots’ Jonnu Smith signing impacts the Ravens’ pending extension with TE Mark Andrews - Baltimore Beatdown

Big payday for Smith could mean more for Andrews





Steelers announce Kevin Colbert will be back for the 2021-2022 season - Behind the Steel Curtain

Still sticking to the year-to-year contract, the Steelers will have Kevin Colbert back for at least one more year.





Approval Poll: Bengals sign Saints’ Trey Hendrickson to big contract - Cincy Jungle

Are you a fan of the Bengals bringing in Hendrickson?





Browns make a free agency splash with the signing of S John Johnson - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland adds a top-tier safety to their defense.

AFC SOUTH:

2021 Houston Texans Offseason Simulator - Battle Red Blog

Play the role of Nick Caserio, and run the Houston Texans yourself.





By the Numbers: New Titans EDGE Bud Dupree - Music City Miracles

The Titans made a splash on the first "legal tampering" day of the new league year by reportedly signing Steelers EDGE Bud Dupree. The deal can’t be made "official" until Wednesday, but it’s safe...





Jaguars 2021 roster outlook: Wide receiver room might be bolstered - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars will need some speed within its wide receiver room moving forward.





Is Chris Ballard really the best drafting GM in the league? - Stampede Blue

We Colts fans love to think that Chris Ballard is the best general manager in the entire NFL, and that he is at least the best at drafting does not even fall into consideration. However, the...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos sign CB Ronald Darby to a three-year deal worth $30M - Mile High Report

Broncos find themselves a cornerback





Chargers News: Bolts signing Corey Linsley to a five-year, $62.5 million deal - Bolts From The Blue

The Bolts sign the best player at his position from the 2020 season.





Las Vegas Raiders agree to terms with pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue - Silver And Black Pride

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker started his career with Gus Bradley in Jacksonville





Chiefs agree to 5-year deal with offensive guard Joe Thuney - Arrowhead Pride

The deal is reportedly worth $80 million, including $32.5 million in the first two years.

NFC EAST:

‘Thinks I think’ after quiet Day 1 of free agency for Giants - Big Blue View

Monday, obviously, wasn’t a great day for the Giants





Eagles, Brandon Graham officially reach contract extension - Bleeding Green Nation

Logical.





Examining some predictions for the Cowboys in free agency - Blogging The Boys

How would you feel about signing these three players?





Washington signs Ryan Fitzpatrick to 1-year deal - Hogs Haven

Washington appears to have found it’s vet QB answer in former Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Initial reports were that Fitz was looking to retire, but Coach Ron must have been able to coax him to...

NFC NORTH:

Jamaal Williams unlikely to return to Green Bay, per Jamaal Williams - Acme Packing Company

The free agent running back gave what seems to be an update about his chances of returning to the Packers on NFL Network.





Free agency Day 2: Detroit Lions’ 6 biggest needs, top free agents available, best fits - Pride Of Detroit

A look at the Detroit Lions’ options as Day 2 of the tampering period is upon us.





What could an Allen Robinson contract look like? - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears slapped the franchise tag on wide out Allen Robinson at last Tuesday’s deadline, which was always the most logical outcome, after A-Rob led the Bears in receptions for the third...





Report: Vikings finalizing contract restructure with Anthony Barr - Daily Norseman

He’ll take a pay cut in exchange for something down the line

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints agree one-year deal with Jameis Winston, per Shams - Canal Street Chronicles

A day after one quarterback retires, another re-signs as Jameis Winston is reportedly headed back to the New Orleans Saints





Don’t get too upset if Falcons don’t do much this week - The Falcoholic

We’re at the beginning of a new journey that usually starts with slow steps.





2021 could be a big year for Brian Burns and his future with the Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

Another stellar performance from Spider-Burns could lead to a sticky cap situation for the Panthers.





NFL Free Agency 2021: Buccaneers’ Shaq Barrett coming ‘..back to Tampa’ - Bucs Nation

According to a report from Josina Anderson - updated with contract details

NFC WEST:

NFL Free agency: Jason Verrett returns to the 49ers on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million - Niners Nation

Verrett can earn $6.5 million if he makes the Pro Bowl





Emotional Reactions to Cards FA Moves - Revenge of the Birds

Cards FA signings/tenders emojis: Gardeck The Barbarian ❤️, Vallejo , Golden , Turner , Lee , Fitts , Alford . Non-tenders UFAs whom I'd love to see back: Reddick , Sherfield ...





Seattle Seahawks, Shaquill Griffin reportedly far apart on money - Field Gulls

Shaquill Griffin is one of the top Seattle Seahawks free agents and one of the bigger names available league-wide at the outside cornerback position. Seattle is in an interesting situation...





NFL News: Leonard Floyd re-signs with Rams for $16 million per year - Turf Show Times

It’s big money for Floyd — and the Rams