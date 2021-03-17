Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Aggressive Patriots steal the show as NFL legal tampering window opens - Pats Pulpit
A total of 11 transactions on Monday had ties to New England.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets agree to terms with Carl Lawson - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have agreed to terms with former Bengals edge rusher Carl Lawson according to Ian Rapoport.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
2021 NFL Free Agency: Buffalo Bills have cap space to work with - Buffalo Rumblings
Despite re-signing three key free agents over the last few days, the Buffalo Bills still have some salary cap space to work with. They also have the ability to create more space if they really want...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
How the Patriots’ Jonnu Smith signing impacts the Ravens’ pending extension with TE Mark Andrews - Baltimore Beatdown
Big payday for Smith could mean more for Andrews
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers announce Kevin Colbert will be back for the 2021-2022 season - Behind the Steel Curtain
Still sticking to the year-to-year contract, the Steelers will have Kevin Colbert back for at least one more year.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Approval Poll: Bengals sign Saints’ Trey Hendrickson to big contract - Cincy Jungle
Are you a fan of the Bengals bringing in Hendrickson?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns make a free agency splash with the signing of S John Johnson - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland adds a top-tier safety to their defense.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2021 Houston Texans Offseason Simulator - Battle Red Blog
Play the role of Nick Caserio, and run the Houston Texans yourself.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
By the Numbers: New Titans EDGE Bud Dupree - Music City Miracles
The Titans made a splash on the first "legal tampering" day of the new league year by reportedly signing Steelers EDGE Bud Dupree. The deal can’t be made "official" until Wednesday, but it’s safe...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars 2021 roster outlook: Wide receiver room might be bolstered - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars will need some speed within its wide receiver room moving forward.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Is Chris Ballard really the best drafting GM in the league? - Stampede Blue
We Colts fans love to think that Chris Ballard is the best general manager in the entire NFL, and that he is at least the best at drafting does not even fall into consideration. However, the...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos sign CB Ronald Darby to a three-year deal worth $30M - Mile High Report
Broncos find themselves a cornerback
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts signing Corey Linsley to a five-year, $62.5 million deal - Bolts From The Blue
The Bolts sign the best player at his position from the 2020 season.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders agree to terms with pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue - Silver And Black Pride
Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker started his career with Gus Bradley in Jacksonville
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs agree to 5-year deal with offensive guard Joe Thuney - Arrowhead Pride
The deal is reportedly worth $80 million, including $32.5 million in the first two years.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
‘Thinks I think’ after quiet Day 1 of free agency for Giants - Big Blue View
Monday, obviously, wasn’t a great day for the Giants
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles, Brandon Graham officially reach contract extension - Bleeding Green Nation
Logical.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Examining some predictions for the Cowboys in free agency - Blogging The Boys
How would you feel about signing these three players?
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington signs Ryan Fitzpatrick to 1-year deal - Hogs Haven
Washington appears to have found it’s vet QB answer in former Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Initial reports were that Fitz was looking to retire, but Coach Ron must have been able to coax him to...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Jamaal Williams unlikely to return to Green Bay, per Jamaal Williams - Acme Packing Company
The free agent running back gave what seems to be an update about his chances of returning to the Packers on NFL Network.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Free agency Day 2: Detroit Lions’ 6 biggest needs, top free agents available, best fits - Pride Of Detroit
A look at the Detroit Lions’ options as Day 2 of the tampering period is upon us.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
What could an Allen Robinson contract look like? - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears slapped the franchise tag on wide out Allen Robinson at last Tuesday’s deadline, which was always the most logical outcome, after A-Rob led the Bears in receptions for the third...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Report: Vikings finalizing contract restructure with Anthony Barr - Daily Norseman
He’ll take a pay cut in exchange for something down the line
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints agree one-year deal with Jameis Winston, per Shams - Canal Street Chronicles
A day after one quarterback retires, another re-signs as Jameis Winston is reportedly headed back to the New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Don’t get too upset if Falcons don’t do much this week - The Falcoholic
We’re at the beginning of a new journey that usually starts with slow steps.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
2021 could be a big year for Brian Burns and his future with the Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader
Another stellar performance from Spider-Burns could lead to a sticky cap situation for the Panthers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
NFL Free Agency 2021: Buccaneers’ Shaq Barrett coming ‘..back to Tampa’ - Bucs Nation
According to a report from Josina Anderson - updated with contract details
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFL Free agency: Jason Verrett returns to the 49ers on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million - Niners Nation
Verrett can earn $6.5 million if he makes the Pro Bowl
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Emotional Reactions to Cards FA Moves - Revenge of the Birds
Cards FA signings/tenders emojis: Gardeck The Barbarian ❤️, Vallejo , Golden , Turner , Lee , Fitts , Alford . Non-tenders UFAs whom I'd love to see back: Reddick , Sherfield ...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seattle Seahawks, Shaquill Griffin reportedly far apart on money - Field Gulls
Shaquill Griffin is one of the top Seattle Seahawks free agents and one of the bigger names available league-wide at the outside cornerback position. Seattle is in an interesting situation...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
NFL News: Leonard Floyd re-signs with Rams for $16 million per year - Turf Show Times
It’s big money for Floyd — and the Rams
