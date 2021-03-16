Center David Andrews to test free agency after weighing offers from Patriots

Players haven’t flown off the shelves thus far, but free agency is certainly off to an interesting start.

The Dolphins re-signed Vince Biegel and added some depth in the form of Malcolm Brown, Cethan Carter and Jacoby Brissett.

Some may be disappointed with Miami’s lack of urgency throughout the legal-tampering stage, but that could change once the new year begins on Wednesday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that David Andrews is going to test free agency and will now look at offers from the league, after weighing offering from the Patriots on Tuesday.

After weighing offers from the #Patriots all day, center David Andrews is going to free agency, source said. He’ll now look at offers from the rest of the league. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

The Miami Dolphins are losing starting center, and former Patriot, Ted Karras in free agency and Andrews has been on the team’s radar.

Patriots have remained in on David Andrews. Dolphins are making a push, though. https://t.co/mmmsGqmf4M — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 16, 2021

Andrews, 28, was penalized once and allowed two sacks in 2020. In addition, he is viewed as one of the best offensive linemen on the market.

Andrews would quickly solidify Miami’s offensive line and add some experience to a line that started three rookies last season.

It is hard to imagine a world where Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley aren’t starting for the Dolphins in their sophomore seasons.

With only $22 million in cap space, and the need to use roughly $12 million to sign the 2021 rookie class, general manager Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores would need to work some magic to acquire Andrews.

Think we should keep this quote from Brian Flores in our heads.



"I think I’m going to be playing the song ‘you can’t always get what you want,’ on Day 1 in free agency, to be honest with you, because we may get priced out on some guys we’re looking at that we’d like to have." — Jake (@JMendel94) March 16, 2021

It is important to keep in mind that the Dolphins have plenty of flexibility with contracts, along with draft picks. The team has already moved on from Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy, two starters that helped the team reach 10-6 last season.

The Miami #Dolphins are trying to rework newly-acquired LB Benardrick McKinney's contract, sources tell @PFN365 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 16, 2021

The NFL’s new year will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.