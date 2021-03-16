2020 NFL Free Agents: Miami Dolphins signing Malcolm Brown

The Miami Dolphins are signing former Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown. The move gives Miami another rusher to add to the mix with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. The team was not anticipated to target a top-level running back on the free agent market, adding depth and competition instead. The signing was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Miami could still look to add a runner in the 2021 NFL Draft. First- and second-round options such as Najee Harris, Travis Etienne, and Javonte Williams are all on the table for Miami, who hold two first-round picks and five across the first three rounds of the selection process.

For the Dolphins, Gaskin carried the ball 142 times for 584 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) with three scores last year, while Ahmed rushed 75 times for 319 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) with three touchdowns.

Brown was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2015. In six seasons, he has rushed 298 times for 1,188 yards and 11 touchdowns. He played in all 16 games for the Rams last year, with career highs in carries (101), yards (419), and touchdowns (5). He has a 4.0 yards per attempt average for his career.

Adding Brown to the mix at running back gives Miami a veteran to join the third-year runner Gaskin and second-year running back Ahmed. The Dolphins will likely still add a drafted running back, but Brown is a solid addition for Miami.

Details of the deal have not been reported.