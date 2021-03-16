Miami Dolphins free agent rumors 2021: Dolphins ‘among three teams in mix’ for linebacker Tyrell Adams

The Miami Dolphins are looking to add former Houston Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams, according to a report from the Miami Herald. If the Dolphins are able to land Adams, they would reunite him with Benardrick McKenny, for whom they will officially trade on Wednesday after agreeing to the deal with the Texans on Sunday.

Adams recorded 125 tackles and two sacks last year for Houston. He joined the Texans in 2018, with a brief in-season stint on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad in 2018, before returning to Houston. He has also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs. He was initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 out of West Georgia.

In Miami’s base 3-4 front, Adams would likely compete for a starting role as an inside linebacker. McKinney and incumbent starter Jerome Baker would also factor into that role. Miami’s fourth linebacker is likely Andrew Van Ginkel, who will probably serve as a pass rusher in most situations.

The Miami Herald report does not list the other teams “in the mix” for Adams.