Bills agree to terms with former Dolphins punter Matt Haack

Former Miami Dolphins punter and Mountaineer Shot quarterback Matt Haack has agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills. The move comes as the Dolphins have signed former Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy on Monday, signaling the end of Haack’s tenure in South Florida. Haack’s agreement with the Bills was first reported by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Haack signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He has a career 44.7 yard per punt average with 114 of his 307 career punts landing inside the 20-yard line. He was also the trigger for the Dolphins’ 2019 NFL Play of the Year when the team faked a field goal, with Haack throwing a touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders.

The signing of Haack means the Bills will move on from punter Corey Bojorquez, who held the position for the last three years.

