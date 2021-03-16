Dolphins agree to one-year deal with veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

With Ryan Fitzpatrick headed to Washington, it became official that the Dolphins would be searching for a backup quarterback this offseason. A quarterback that could not only lead an offense if called upon but one that could help Tua Tagovailoa continue to develop and learn.

But don’t take my word for it.

Here’s what Brian Flores said he was looking for in a veteran quarterback last week.

“We’re looking for somebody with those characteristics in the backup quarterback position. Someone who is smart, someone who we feel like – hopefully this doesn’t happen, but if he had to go in, we could still win a ball game. There’s a few guys out there that we’ve taken a look at them all and we’re still kind of putting that plan in place honestly, with just kind of setting the number yesterday. Those meetings are kind of ongoing and couple that with a number of releases that are happening really on a day-to-day basis, we’re almost re-ranking on a daily basis. I wish I had more for you there, but those characteristics are what we’re looking for – tough, smart, competitive, obviously accurate and all the things from a talent standpoint that you need at the quarterback position (such as) decision-making and command of the offense. Hopefully we’ll get that sorted out in some form or fashion, but yeah, that’s what we’re looking for.”

I think we now know which quarterback the Dolphins believe fits the bill.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have reached a one-year deal with free-agent quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Former Colts' QB Jacoby Brissett has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Although terms of the deal have not yet been announced, it appears that it is much less than Brissett’s $15-million salary in 2020, which was to be expected. After all, he’s not coming to Miami to be the starting QB.

UPDATE!

New England Patriots beat writer Ben Volin has the details of Jacoby Brissett’s contract.



I'm told Jacoby Brissett got $5m guaranteed and a max value of $7.5m on his 1-year deal with the Dolphins. He'll probably backup Tua to start, but has a good opportunity to see the field this year — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 16, 2021

Brissett was drafted in the third round (#91) of the 2016 draft.

Through five seasons, Brissett completed 586/983 for 6,549 yards for 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He completed 59.6% of his passes and for the QBWINZ crowd, Brissett is 12-20 throughout his career.

Earlier this week, I listed Brissett as one of my five players the Dolphins should target in free agency.