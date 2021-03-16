Phinsider Question Of The Day 03/16/2021

Despite the Miami Dolphins and head coach Brian Flores stating that they would like to see the return in 2021 of backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to continue to both backup and mentor now anointed Miami Starter Tua Tagovailoa, he had earlier stated in this offseason that he would be moving on and let the team know as much. Well, while some of us still had hoped that he would somewhere along the line change his mind or that maybe, despite unlikely, not find many suitors he has in fact moved on as he stated and is now part of the Washington Football Team.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is who do you think or at least who would you like to see the Miami Dolphins now pursue as the new backup to Tua Tagovailoa? Should they seek to draft a young quarterback at some point in the draft to groom him as the backup or even possibly push Tua? Or do you prefer to go after a veteran young, or old that’s available in free agency?

Give us your thoughts below-

