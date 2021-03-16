Dolphins ‘squarely in’ on Patriots center David Andrews

The Miami Dolphins need to fill out their offensive line, especially with center Ted Karras heading into free agency. While the presumption has remained that the Dolphins would like to re-sign Karras, a 28-year-old veteran who started his career with the New England Patriots from 2016 through 2019, it now appears Miami could be looking at a different former Patriots center to add to the roster. The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad has reported the Dolphins are “squarely in” on signing David Andrews.

An undrafted free agent in 2015, Andrews signed with the Patriots out of Georgia. He was elevated to the starting center position as a rookie when Bryan Stork was injured, and he never gave up the spot - other than in 2019 when a pulmonary embolism cost him the season and moved Karras into the starting role. After missing the first four games of the 2020 season with a thumb injury, Andrews returned to the starting lineup for the Patriots. Now Andrews, who will turn 29 in July, could be Miami’s replacement for Karras.

With Karras unsigned, Miami is likely looking at Michael Deiter as the starter at the position unless they add someone in free agency. Is that someone a former Patriots starter heading to South Florida?