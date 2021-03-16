Dolphins tender Adam Pankey

The Miami Dolphins had previously placed tenders on three restricted free agents, locking up linebacker Calvin Munson, cornerback Nik Needham, and cornerback Jomal Wiltz for the 2021 season. While the team does not have plans to add a tender to wide receiver Isaiah Ford, they have tendered another restricted free agent. The team has locked up tackle Adam Pankey, according to a report from The Athletic’s Josh Tolentino.

An undrafted free agent in 2017, Pankey began his career with the Green Bay Packers. He spent 2017 and 2018 with the Packers, bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster. He returned to Green Bay in 2019 but was waived at the end of the preseason and joined the Tennessee Titans practice squad. Three weeks later, the Packers poached Pankey from Tennessee, keeping him on the active roster until early December, when he was waived and claimed by Miami.

He appeared in four games for the Dolphins last year and served as a depth option, primarily at tackle. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores liked Pankey’s development and his availability, so tendering him and having him return for 2021 is not a surprise.