The Splash Zone 3/16/21: All Quiet At Dolphins HQ

The Dolphins were quiet yesterday but two signings were announced. We already knew the team had agreed to a contract with Michael Palardy last Friday to be the Dolphins new punter with Matt Haack heading to free agency. The team also kept one of their own as Vince Biegel signed a one year deal to hopefully bounce back to his 2019 form before missing the entirety of last season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins' NFL free-agent signings 2021: Michael Palardy takes over as punter - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

A punter is not a splashy offseason addition, but Miami is expected to be busy adding more talent again during free agency.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Cethan Carter agrees to three-year deal with Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with their first free agent of the offseason.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/15/21: Dolphins Trade Shaq Lawson For Benardrick McKinney - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2020 NFL free agency: Legal tampering period opens - The Phinsider

Welcome to the unofficial start to 2021. The NFL’s league year does not officially change until 4pm ET on Wednesday, but starting 12pm ET today, the league will enter the oddly named "legal...

Five Players I think the Miami Dolphins should target in Free Agency - The Phinsider

Today marks the official start of the 2021 NFL legal-tampering period, and as things currently stand, the Miami Dolphins have roughly $30M in cap space.

Kamu Grugier-Hill signs with the Houston Texans - The Phinsider

Another former Dolphins defender cashes in on the open market.

Davon Godchaux signs with Patriots - The Phinsider

Former Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux will still get a chance to play in South Florida every year as the free agent has agreed to a free agent contract with Miami’s division rivals, the N...

2021 NFL Free Agency: Shaq Barrett re-signs with Buccaneers - The Phinsider

Potential free agent edge rusher Shaq Barrett is resigning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, removing a top target from the 2021 free agency period. Barrett had hinted previously that he would return...

Phinsider Question Of The Day 03/15/2021 - The Phinsider

Well here we are finally, the 2021 NFL league year has more or less kicked off today with the so-called "legal tampering" period. This is of course the two days before free agency officially begins...

2021 NFL Free Agency: Dolphins sign tight end/fullback Cethan Carter - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have had a quiet first day of the "legal tampering" period as the 2021 NFL free agency period begins. While teams like the New England Patriots are spending money and looking to...

Dolphins re-sign linebacker Vince Biegel - The Phinsider

The Dolphins are bringing back one of the team’s lone bright stops for the team’s 2019 campaign.