Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Washington Football Team in 2021 free agency

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will be joining the Washington Football Team for 2021, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will pay Fitzpatrick $10 million for one year, with incentives that could grow to $12 million. Fitzpatrick is expected to enter training camp as Washington’s starter, with Taylor Heinicke providing competition.

After two seasons with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick will join his ninth different team across his 17-year career. He has previously played for the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2005 out of Harvard.

With Miami, Fitzpatrick threw for 5,620 yards on a 64.2 percent completion rate with 33 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Miami was 9-11 in the 20 games Fitzpatrick started in 2019 and 2020. He was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa for Miami last year as the team moved to their 2020 fifth-overall pick.