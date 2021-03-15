Dolphins re-sign linebacker Vince Biegel

The Miami Dolphins are bringing back a familiar face. Per Josh Tolentino of The Athletic, the team is re-signing linebacker Vince Biegel on a one-year deal. Biegel last took the field in a Dolphins uniform back in 2019, when he was one of the team’s only bright spots in an otherwise mostly dismal campaign. Biegel was slated to retain a rotational role in the linebacker corps before tearing his Achilles prior to the 2020 season. Now, it appears the coaching staff and front office believe he’ll be healthy and ready to go in 2021.

The Dolphins originally acquired Biegel in a trade with the New Orleans Saints that saw veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso shipped to the Big Easy in exchange for the younger Biegel. That 2019 season, Biegel played in 15 games, starting 10, and accumulated 59 total tackles (7 for loss), 13 QB hits, and 2.5 sacks. He’ll likely be counted on to help the team’s pass rush rotation along with fellow outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, and whoever general manager Chris Grier adds through the rest of free agency and the NFL Draft.

This past offseason, Biegel gained some notoriety on the Twitter-sphere when he retweeted a picture of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson with a GIF of legendary actor Jack Nicholson nodding his head (important side note: I just watched A Few Good Men for the first time a couple weeks back and Nicholson is just so damn good at acting). Dolphins-Twitter was, understandably and predictably, quite divided over Biegel’s decision to seemingly endorse the team’s chances of trading for another quarterback less than one year after selecting Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Biegel quickly deleted the tweet, but there’s no doubt some fans are still irked by the post. Regardless, I think we all know that Tua, Flores, Grier, and Biegel himself probably already forgot about that tweet and know it has less of an impact on Biegel’s ability to impact the team next year than my decision about what I’m eating for breakfast tomorrow. Retaining Biegel is Grier’s first move following the NFL’s opening of the 2021 legal tampering period, and it’s likely there will be far more free agency news to follow.

This article was writer by The Phinsider Staff Writer, Justin Hier. Be sure to follow Justin on Twitter @HierJustin.