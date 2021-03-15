Kamu Grugier-Hill signs with the Houston Texans

It’s free agency frenzy time, and that means signings and news from around the league about current and former Miami Dolphins. Just under an hour after former Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux cashed in on a starting salary with the New England Patriots, his former teammate, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, is getting his due with the Houston Texans. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Grugier-Hill will sign a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Houston. Though the NFL’s legal tampering period opened up at 12:00pm ET on Monday, all reported deals will not become official until 4:00pm ET on Wednesday when the new league year officially opens.

After four years in Philadelphia, Grugier-Hill joined the Dolphins on a one-year deal last offseason. He went on to play in 15 games with one start on defense, accumulating 28 total tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery. He also played significant snaps on special teams. As one of the quicker linebackers in the NFL, the Texans are likely counting on Grugier-Hill to play a rotational role with coverage responsibilities.

Godchaux and Grugier-Hill’s departure could, in theory, net Miami sign compensatory draft picks in the 2022 offseason. That said, if Miami signs any big ticket free agents (and let’s be honest, it’s “when”, not “if”) those signings would likely cancel out the potential compensatory draft picks earned from Godchaux and Grugier-Hill getting deals elsewhere on the open market.

