Davon Godchaux signs with Patriots

Former Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux will still get a chance to play in South Florida every year as the free agent has agreed to a free agent contract with Miami’s division rivals, the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal, as agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter, is a two-year contract worth $16 million, with $9 million fully guaranteed.

Godchaux with a fifth-round pick for the Dolphins in 2017 out of LSU. Playing both defensive tackle and nose tackle for Miami, he appeared in 52 games, with 42 starts, in his first four seasons. He has 179 career tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. He made five starts for the Dolphins in 2020 before a biceps injury landed him on injured reserve and ended his season.

The Dolphins will likely use second-year defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, a 2020 second-round pick out of Alabama, as Godchaux’s primary replacement on the roster. Davis appeared in all 16 games for Miami, starting 12 times, as a rookie. He recorded 40 tackles for the team. His play seemed to clear the way for Miami to allow Godchaux to test the free agent market this offseason.

