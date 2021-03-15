2021 NFL Free Agency: Shaq Barrett re-signs with Buccaneers

Potential free agent edge rusher Shaq Barrett is resigning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, removing a top target from the 2021 free agency period. Barrett had hinted previously that he would return to the defending Super Bowl champions, then sent a message to Josina Anderson on Monday saying “I am going back to Tampa.”

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, via agent Drew Rosenhaus, Barrett agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract, with $36 million guaranteed. Rapoport adds the contract pays $17 million per year, with escalators to move it to $18 million if Barrett records 15 sacks and the team makes the playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins are likely heading into the free agency period looking to add an edge rusher to the roster, though they likely are not looking to spend huge money on a top name. Barrett could have been a target for the team, but the price tag may have been too high if he hit the market. That temptation will never come to fruition however, as Barrett looks to rejoin the Buccaneers and make a run at back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

