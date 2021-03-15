2021 Miami Dolphins free agency rumors and signings tracker

The 2021 NFL free agency period is here, with the “legal tampering” period starting on Monday and the actual signing period beginning on Wednesday. All of the Miami Dolphins rumors, speculation, and signings will be tracked right here, giving you a one-stop place to keep up with all of the craziness.

The Dolphins start this year’s free agency period with the eighth-most salary cap space in the league, with the ability to create more if and when needed. While the cap is down this year following a season with minimal fans in the stands, officially set at $182.5 million for 2021, Miami has an estimated $33.1 million in space. The Dolphins may not be as active this year as they were in last year’s free agent market, but they will be able to target key pieces, both potential top-end additions and key depth contributors as well.

Here are the Dolphins’ expected free agents. We will update this list as the rumors/signings begin. All of the stories being written will also be collected into this StoryStream, keeping everything organized and together for the free agency period.

Dolphins free agents

Unrestricted free agents

Ryan Fitzpatrick, quarterback

Matt Breida, running back

DeAndre Washington, running back

Mack Hollins, wide receiver

Julién Davenport, tackle

Ted Karras, center

Davon Godchaux, defensive tackle - Signing with Patriots (2-years, $16 million)

Vince Biegel, linebacker

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker

Elandon Roberts, linebacker

Kavon Frazier, safety

Matt Haack, punter

Jason Sanders, kicker - Signed extension

Restricted free agents

Isaiah Ford, wide receiver

Adam Pankey, guard

Calvin Munson, linebacker (tendered - $850K)

Nik Needham, cornerback (tendered- $850K)

Jomal Wiltz, cornerback (tendered- $850K)

Restricted free agents who are not tendered will become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday.

Exclusive rights free agents

Jake Rudock, quarterback

Released players (unrestricted free agents)

Kyle Van Noy, linebacker

Trades

Isaiah Ford, tackle - from Tennessee Titans

Benardrick McKinney, linebacker - from Houston Texans

Shaq Lawson, linebacker - to Houston Texans

Signings

Michael Palardy, punter - 1-year, TBP