Dolphins free agents 2021: No restricted free agent tender for Isaiah Ford

The Miami Dolphins used a seventh-round draft pick in 2017 on wide receiver Isaiah Ford. Since that selection, Ford has been on injured reserved, spent time on the practice squad, been promoted to the active roster, was traded to the New England Patriots, and returned to the Dolphins’ practice squad. In 19 games played, he has 51 receptions for 520 yards. Now, he will get to test free agency.

The Dolphins will not place a restricted free agent tender on Ford, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Miami heads into the 2021 free agency period with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Lynn Bowden’s, Jr., Malcolm Perry, and Kirk Merritt at receiver. They are expected to target receivers in both free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ford has been a bubble player since being selected by the Dolphins, and he has been someone who they have used as an emergency depth receiver. It appears the team is ready to start upgrading the position, and that starts with allowing Ford to head to free agency.

The free agent period begins on Wednesday with the start of the new league year. The league’s “legal tampering” period begins on Monday, allowing teams to begin reaching out to agents to discuss potential contracts.