Quarterback Arms Race Will Supercharge Dolphins’ Draft

When the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts traded for Matt Stafford and Carson Wentz, respectively, it sent an early signal that this offseason, perhaps more than ever, NFL teams will be more willing to think outside the box when it comes to acquiring quarterbacks.

There are several reasons for this, most of them either directly or indirectly related to the Covid crisis and the subsequent Covidism that it spawned. The league has worked and is still working assiduously to prevent the big collision on the field. Want to see your favorite team score on a kickoff return or eighty-yard run? It’s getting harder and harder to do with each passing year, as officials continue to tighten the screws on how they referee those plays, never hesitating to throw the flag if the blocking isn’t textbook perfect by every single player on the field. By contrast, on almost every passing play that isn’t a quick hitter, you can watch the opposing team’s pass rushers being practically tackled by offensive linemen, while only the most blatant of holding infractions are often ever called. If teams want to move the ball, they’re probably going to have to throw it most of the time.

Since the February scouting combine was canceled this year, and many college players also opted to sit out last season, or in some states saw games rescinded by the powers that be, what was already a dicey, hit-and-miss undertaking in the draft has become even more tenuous this year, in terms of picking the right players.

So, what does all of this mean for the Miami Dolphins? Well, have you ever seen one of those trick coins they sell at novelty shops, the ones that have ‘heads’ on both sides? In this year’s draft, picking third, all the Dolphins have to do is call ‘heads’, because they’re in a no-lose situation. No matter that anyone else tries to tell you, the first two players picked are going to be Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, even if the Jaguars and Jets aren’t ultimately the teams picking in those spots. If by some miracle, the Jets were to take Oregon tackle Penei Sewell — or trade the pick to Cincinnati, who has been rumored to covet Sewell — that would only serve to make the third pick even more valuable. I’ve decided that I want at least one of the following three players: Sewell, Parsons, or Pitts; the thing is, they can probably pick up another first-rounder in the process and still get one of those guys.

Like many observers, I believe the most likely scenario is for the Dolphins to trade back from the third spot and stockpile additional picks while still making at least one selection in the top half of round one. Although most teams’ fans want to see a trade down in the draft every year, and it seldom happens, you can be sure that Miami will have multiple offers for the number three pick this time around.

The two units I look for the Dolphins to spend the most resources shoring up are the linebackers and receivers; I think the only way they take Sewell is if they stay at three because he won’t last any further than Cincinnati’s pick at number five. Perhaps more than any other time during the past twenty years, it’s an exciting time to be a Dolphins fan. Finally, despite all the controversy the media has attempted to stir up, regarding Miami’s quarterback situation, I’ve got a question for you: who do you think is the NFL’s fourth most popular player, of the 1700 or so guys who are on teams’ rosters at any given time? Uh, yeah, that’s right.

That’s the wrap for today, have a great week, everybody.

