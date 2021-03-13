Phinsider Question Of The Day 03/13/2021

As free agency and the draft inch ever closer, the number of rumors around the NFL grows and multiplies in spades, especially when it comes to our very own Miami Dolphins this year. It seems as if every single player set to become a free agent or rumored to be on the chopping block somehow gets tied to the Miami Dolphins. If the Dolphins signed even half of the players that the national media has claimed are “most likely” to sign with Miami then we would probably wind up 50 percent over the cap. So we all know that most of these are false no matter how many of these free agents we would love to see move to south Florida.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is simple, what position, knowing good and well what is available in the draft, and having some sort of possible idea of what the Dolphins may be looking to do in the draft (not that any of us really ever knows) what do you see as the very top priority as far as a position that the Phins need to address in free agency before they do anything else? Further, if they do not take this step will you be disappointed or angry with the front office or will you continue to “trust the process” with confidence that they have a plan, even if we are not yet aware of it and we must continue to trust the front office for now?

Please give me your thought’s below-

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules.