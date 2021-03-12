Dolphins Sign Punter Michael Palardy

With Matt Haack set to become a free agent, the Miami Dolphins are in need of a new punter and it looks like they have found their guy as Tom Pelissero announced on Twitter this morning:

The #Dolphins are signing former #Panthers punter Michael Palardy to a one-year deal, per source.



It’s a homecoming for Palardy, the former Fort Lauderdale prep standout. He’s fully healthy and was one of the NFL’s most productive punters over his three seasons in Carolina. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2021

Michael Palardy is coming home to South Florida where he played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas. He bounced around on a few teams before finding a home with the Carolina Panthers back in 2016. Palardy didn’t play at all last season due to tearing his ACL during the teams offseason.

With Palardy signed, this should end Matt Haack’s tenure with the Dolphins. He had his good games but then there were times where he was just a tad too inconsistent. Since Brian Flores took over, the Dolphins special team unit has been a treat to watch with all the trickery they pull off. Who can forget Haack throwing a touchdown to Jason Sanders back in 2019 off the Mountaineer Shot play, which ended up being the NFL play of the year.