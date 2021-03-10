PhinSlider show notes: Dolphins look to bolster offensive line with 2020 first round pick

PhinSlider show notes for March 8.

The Miami Dolphins trade a 2021 7th-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2022 7th-round draft pick and 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson.

Wilson was the 29th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and was considered a risky pick, but teams believed in his upside.

6’6

350-pound

Right Tackle

Played in college at Georgia (played with Solomon Kindley)

Josh: Love this trade, low-risk, high-reward signing. Yes, there are character concerns, but I don’t think they can ever have too many big, powerful lineman. Throw as many darts as you have to before one sticks.

What is Miami’s depth in the trenches after the trade?

RT: Robert Hunt / Wilson / Jesse Davis

RG: Solomon Kindley / Hunt / Davis

C: ???? Davis / Michael Deiter

LG: Ereck Flowers / Kindley / Davis

LT: Austin Jackson / Davis

Wilson played just four snaps in 2020. Three came in victor formation and the final snap, he struggled on a field goal attempt.

He was placed on the non-football injury list in December and was put on the reserve/ COVID-19 list, twice. Wilson was also involved in an incident at a party he intended while in training camp. He was arrested and charged with a DUI in September after losing control of his vehicle and striking a concrete wall.

Brian Flores and Isaiah Wilson are both graduates of Poly Prep High School in Brooklyn, NY. Flores has known of Wilson for years. If anyone can get him back on track, it’s Flo. https://t.co/vRnVFI7XYk — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 9, 2021

Does this take the Dolphins out of the running for Penei Sewell?

Does this move impact what the Dolphins may do in the draft or in free agency?

Jake: The short and long answers are both no.