The Splash Zone 3/10/21: It’s Up To Isaiah Wilson To Change

The Dolphins made a low risk traded when they acquired Isaiah Wilson from the Tennessee Titans, along with swapping their seventh round picks. The Titans wanted Wilson off their team after just drafting him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft but Wilson made it an easy decision to part ways. The offensive lineman was nailed with a DUI and landed on the COVID-19 list and just didn’t cooperate with the team that drafted him. It’s going to be up to Wilson to get his life/career turned around and he’s the only one that can do that.

Success of Dolphins' trade for Isaiah Wilson hinges on his desire to change - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The 2020 first-round pick will get his second and maybe last chance to salvage his NFL career in an ideal landing spot in Miami.

