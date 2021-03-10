Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots bring back Trent Brown via trade from the Raiders - Pats Pulpit
New England has made its first big move of the offseason.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
The Hey Joe what you need to do article - Gang Green Nation
Positive moves to make the Jets contenders
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Contract projections for all of the Buffalo Bills’ free agents - Buffalo Rumblings
We’ve been analyzing all of the Buffalo Bills’ free agents this offseason. We looked at their play in 2020 and what it might cost to retain them. Today we’re compiling all of those potential...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
How underutilized is Miles Boykin? - Baltimore Beatdown
A closer look at the confounding wide receiver
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
It’s a little early to be talking about Chase Claypool being a “diva” - Behind the Steel Curtain
Chase Claypool is a diva? I mean, it’s still March. Shouldn’t we still be celebrating his potential and fantastic rookie season before we do the usual and turn on yet another Steelers receiver?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
How Lou Anarumo plans to build the Bengals’ defense - Cincy Jungle
Lou Anarumo wants to get to the quarterback.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns Pro or Con: 6 daring moves the Browns could make - Dawgs By Nature
This offseason is crucial to the continued upwardly success.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
BRB GroupThink: A Failure To Admit Failure - Battle Red Blog
The masthead gathers around the fire to discuss the Texans’ decision to keep David Johnson around for another season.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans trade Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins - Music City Miracles
Jon Robinson pulled off a miracle.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Will the Jaguars shake up their quarterback room in 2021? - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars are certainly going to add Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, but will their quarterback room turnover end there?
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Longtime Eagles OT Jason Peters on QB Carson Wentz Landing in Indy: ‘He’s going to get back to his MVP caliber’ - Stampede Blue
According to longtime Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters, his former teammate, quarterback Carson Wentz, landed with an ideal new team, the Indianapolis Colts—reuniting with...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Justin Simmons tag a welcomed move in advance of Broncos free agency - Mile High Report
It’s good he’s going to come back.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Denzel Perryman plans to test free agent market - Bolts From The Blue
Perryman started six games for the Bolts in 2020.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders being linked to Vikings’ pass-rusher Danielle Hunter - Silver And Black Pride
Raiders badly need to improve their pass rush production but Minnesota’s defensive end will not be cheap
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
3 players the Chiefs could trade up to acquire in the NFL Draft - Arrowhead Pride
We talked about it in the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Laboratory.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Questions Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge have to answer - Big Blue View
The Giants GM and coach will be available to the media today
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Jalen Hurts reacts to Carson Wentz trade, talks improving as the Eagles’ starting quarterback - Bleeding Green Nation
Hear from QB1.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dak Prescott’s new contract is a win-win for both the Cowboys front office and their star quarterback - Blogging The Boys
Good things are worth the wait, at least that’s what the Cowboys hope.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington places franchise tag on Brandon Scherff again; All-Pro guard will make $18 million - Hogs Haven
Scherff back
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers’ Preston Smith has been floated in trade talks, per report - Acme Packing Company
The Packers could save some cap space by moving Preston Smith, but finding a trade partner could be a tall order.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Kenny Golladay turned down massive deal in 2020, could avoid franchise tag in 2021 - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions star WR turned down huge money in 2020, but he may avoid getting the franchise tag this year.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Is a trade for Sam Darnold still in play for the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron
At this point most Chicago Bears fans are in full on Russell Wilson Watch mode, but swinging a deal for a for a quarterback in his prime is difficult to say the least, so the Bears may be forced to...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Minnesota Vikings Pre Free Agency Mock Draft - Daily Norseman
I am using the Consensus Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. It compiles all of the "Big Boards" out there and gives everyone a rating from 1 to 300. I am setting a general rule of having to...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Will the Saints apply the franchise tag to any pending free agents? - Canal Street Chronicles
There’s only one name that makes sense.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
GM Terry Fontenot confirms again that Falcons plan to add QB, WR talent in 2021 - The Falcoholic
It may or may not come to fruition at both positions, but the team doesn’t intend to stand pat just because they already have talent.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Panthers trade up for a QB in Todd McShay’s latest ESPN mock - Cat Scratch Reader
Todd McShay predicts the Panthers make a bold move in the draft in his latest mock for ESPN.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Gerald McCoy says he’d ‘love’ to come and play for the Bucs again - Bucs Nation
The veteran is set to test the free agent waters in 2021.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFL Trade rumors: Chris Simms has three ideas of how the 49ers could upgrade at QB this offseason - Niners Nation
Sign a better backup, draft, or Darnold
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
J.J. Watt addition reflects urgency facing Steve Keim - Revenge of the Birds
The nine year Cardinal GM knows it’s time to win.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks releasing pass rusher Carlos Dunlap as likely cap casualty - Field Gulls
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks will be cutting veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap today.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
NFL Trade Rumors: Rams’ Robert Woods, Michael Brockers being discussed - Turf Show Times
Why the Rams need to be listening to offers
