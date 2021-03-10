Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots bring back Trent Brown via trade from the Raiders - Pats Pulpit

New England has made its first big move of the offseason.





The Hey Joe what you need to do article - Gang Green Nation

Positive moves to make the Jets contenders





Contract projections for all of the Buffalo Bills’ free agents - Buffalo Rumblings

We’ve been analyzing all of the Buffalo Bills’ free agents this offseason. We looked at their play in 2020 and what it might cost to retain them. Today we’re compiling all of those potential...

AFC NORTH:

How underutilized is Miles Boykin? - Baltimore Beatdown

A closer look at the confounding wide receiver





It’s a little early to be talking about Chase Claypool being a “diva” - Behind the Steel Curtain

Chase Claypool is a diva? I mean, it’s still March. Shouldn’t we still be celebrating his potential and fantastic rookie season before we do the usual and turn on yet another Steelers receiver?





How Lou Anarumo plans to build the Bengals’ defense - Cincy Jungle

Lou Anarumo wants to get to the quarterback.





Cleveland Browns Pro or Con: 6 daring moves the Browns could make - Dawgs By Nature

This offseason is crucial to the continued upwardly success.

AFC SOUTH:

BRB GroupThink: A Failure To Admit Failure - Battle Red Blog

The masthead gathers around the fire to discuss the Texans’ decision to keep David Johnson around for another season.





Titans trade Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins - Music City Miracles

Jon Robinson pulled off a miracle.





Will the Jaguars shake up their quarterback room in 2021? - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars are certainly going to add Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, but will their quarterback room turnover end there?





Longtime Eagles OT Jason Peters on QB Carson Wentz Landing in Indy: ‘He’s going to get back to his MVP caliber’ - Stampede Blue

According to longtime Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters, his former teammate, quarterback Carson Wentz, landed with an ideal new team, the Indianapolis Colts—reuniting with...

AFC WEST:

Justin Simmons tag a welcomed move in advance of Broncos free agency - Mile High Report

It’s good he’s going to come back.





Chargers News: Denzel Perryman plans to test free agent market - Bolts From The Blue

Perryman started six games for the Bolts in 2020.





Las Vegas Raiders being linked to Vikings’ pass-rusher Danielle Hunter - Silver And Black Pride

Raiders badly need to improve their pass rush production but Minnesota’s defensive end will not be cheap





3 players the Chiefs could trade up to acquire in the NFL Draft - Arrowhead Pride

We talked about it in the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Laboratory.

NFC EAST:

Questions Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge have to answer - Big Blue View

The Giants GM and coach will be available to the media today





Jalen Hurts reacts to Carson Wentz trade, talks improving as the Eagles’ starting quarterback - Bleeding Green Nation

Hear from QB1.





Dak Prescott’s new contract is a win-win for both the Cowboys front office and their star quarterback - Blogging The Boys

Good things are worth the wait, at least that’s what the Cowboys hope.





Washington places franchise tag on Brandon Scherff again; All-Pro guard will make $18 million - Hogs Haven

Scherff back

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ Preston Smith has been floated in trade talks, per report - Acme Packing Company

The Packers could save some cap space by moving Preston Smith, but finding a trade partner could be a tall order.





Kenny Golladay turned down massive deal in 2020, could avoid franchise tag in 2021 - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions star WR turned down huge money in 2020, but he may avoid getting the franchise tag this year.





Is a trade for Sam Darnold still in play for the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron

At this point most Chicago Bears fans are in full on Russell Wilson Watch mode, but swinging a deal for a for a quarterback in his prime is difficult to say the least, so the Bears may be forced to...





Minnesota Vikings Pre Free Agency Mock Draft - Daily Norseman

I am using the Consensus Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. It compiles all of the "Big Boards" out there and gives everyone a rating from 1 to 300. I am setting a general rule of having to...

NFC SOUTH:

Will the Saints apply the franchise tag to any pending free agents? - Canal Street Chronicles

There’s only one name that makes sense.





GM Terry Fontenot confirms again that Falcons plan to add QB, WR talent in 2021 - The Falcoholic

It may or may not come to fruition at both positions, but the team doesn’t intend to stand pat just because they already have talent.





The Panthers trade up for a QB in Todd McShay’s latest ESPN mock - Cat Scratch Reader

Todd McShay predicts the Panthers make a bold move in the draft in his latest mock for ESPN.





Gerald McCoy says he’d ‘love’ to come and play for the Bucs again - Bucs Nation

The veteran is set to test the free agent waters in 2021.

NFC WEST:

NFL Trade rumors: Chris Simms has three ideas of how the 49ers could upgrade at QB this offseason - Niners Nation

Sign a better backup, draft, or Darnold





J.J. Watt addition reflects urgency facing Steve Keim - Revenge of the Birds

The nine year Cardinal GM knows it’s time to win.





Seahawks releasing pass rusher Carlos Dunlap as likely cap casualty - Field Gulls

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks will be cutting veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap today.





NFL Trade Rumors: Rams’ Robert Woods, Michael Brockers being discussed - Turf Show Times

Why the Rams need to be listening to offers