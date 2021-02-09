Dolphins a top team next year? Early Super Bowl LVI odds support it

In case you missed it over the weekend the Tampa Brady Buccaneers - wait, Tom Bay Buccaneers - nope, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there we go, - won Super Bowl LV with a dominating performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Buccaneers are celebrating and the Chiefs are licking their wounds and trying to figure out how their high-powered offense was turned into just the third team in Super Bowl history to not score a touchdown, the rest of the league is well on its way toward Super Bowl LVI and the 2021-2022 NFL season.

As soon as the Super Bowl was completed, BetOnline released their Super Bowl LVI odds, and the Miami Dolphins are surprisingly high on the list. After what has seemed like an eternity of Miami being around 75-1 or worse, the Dolphins have jumped up the list into a tie for the tenth-best set of odds.

Leading the way is Kansas City at 5-1, with the Buccaneers second at 9-1. A group of three teams, including the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams, come in at 12-1, wit the San Francisco 49ers following at 14-1 and the Baltimore Ravens at 16-1. After the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks at 20-1, a group of three teams land at 25-1, including the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and Miami.

It feels as if it has been a long, long time since Miami was seen as a top-ten team and were as high as 25-1.

Just to round out the AFC East, the New York Jets are at the bottom of the list at 75-1, tied with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Are the Dolphins a top 10-12 next season? Are they slotted right in their Super Bowl chances?