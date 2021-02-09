Dolphins Super Bowl LVI odds open at +3000; Chiefs/Bucs open as favorites

Less than 48 hours ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upset the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most forgettable Super Bowls in recent memory. But that’s okay because the 2021 season has officially started, which means we can now stop harping on the 2020 season and look ahead to the future. hiding how we feel about this prospect and

It also means that every sportsbook and bookie worldwide have started to reveal their early favorites for next year’s Super Bowl champion. And while the Kansas City Chiefs (+500) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+900) remain at the top of the list, the same can’t be said for the 2021 Miami Dolphins, who find themself right in the middle of the pack.

According to Bovada.com, the Miami Dolphins currently have a +3000 or 30-1 odds of winning Super Bowl 56. Or if you’re all about the Benjamins, it means for every $100 bet placed; you can win $3000.

Trying to predict who will win next year’s Super Bowl before free agency, trades, and the 2021 NFL Draft is a crapshoot. This is also true for those of us considering placing a bet in February for next year’s big game. Some might say it’s downright crazy.

But if you’re reading this, you are a Dolphins fan. Which means you, like me, are well past crazy. So why not take that extra money you received from your Great Aunt Jackie on Christmas. Go ahead and take some of that money you planned to waste on other things. Better things, perhaps, and put it down on your favorite football team.

It doesn’t have to be $100, but as a Dolphins fan, why not take a leap-of-faith?