Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/08/2021

I saw Craniator87’s post today and it got me thinking, what did last night’s game tell me? It told me two things, one that everyone knows at this point, you still need a good to great solid quarterback to win the big game but you also better show up with a good defense or in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers case a damn good defense. Everyone it seemed was picking the Kansas City Chiefs to repeat this year based on their dynamic offense that is damn hard to stop led by their even more dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Everyone knew that Tom Brady was solid at the quarterback position and that Tampa no doubt had weapons but not like KC. What no one seemed to figure into the thought process was what if Tampa's defense was so damn good that Mahomes would be lucky to be standing for most of the night let alone given any time to make any decisive plays in the game. Some untimely drops did not help him but I have rarely seen a quarterback harassed like that at that level on one of the best teams in the NFL.

So it seems as if balance is the answer in the NFL but even when one team's offense is better on paper than the other it was the defenses that made the difference or didn’t make the difference in Kansas City’s case last evening, handing Tom Brady a record 7th Super Bowl. A mark that I doubt any quarterback will ever break. So using that blueprint tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is a bit two-fold. Yes, I know as we all do that the offense of the Miami Dolphins needs weapons and the offensive line, while young still needs to grow and improve on top of the obvious point that the quarterback position must improve dramatically. But the question is would you rather this team eventually have the best offense in the league along the lines of a Kansas City or would you prefer that the team focus on becoming a defensive team the likes of the Buccaneers or the Baltimore Ravens of the past that just smother you to death and it doesn’t matter what you do you are not going to outscore us because you are going to be damn lucky if you score at all?