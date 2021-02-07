Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Thread & Game Information

It’s that day of the year again when the whole country stops down for one single football game, the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LV features the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs who will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay for their part will be the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. The other matchup within the game that everyone will be talking about this evening is the face-off between the old guard, Tom Brady, who is chasing his 7th overall Super Bowl ring, and the new face of the NFL with young quarterbacks that can seemingly do everything like the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, in his still very young career, will be already seeking his second ring in two years.

Please use this thread to discuss this afternoon’s Superbowl Game or as always, your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules during the live threads as you would in any other post on the site. Also remember that there is a strict rule against sharing, requesting, or discussing any illegal game streams on any SBNation site. Violation of this rule could result in a suspension or banning from the platform.

Super Bowl LV- Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 6:30 PM EST, February 7, 2021

6:30 PM EST, February 7, 2021 Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Broadcast team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely Streaming: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, FuboTV, Yahoo Sports Mobile App

CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, FuboTV, Yahoo Sports Mobile App Radio: Westwood One

Westwood One Sattelite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 104

SiriusXM Channel 104 Referees: Referee Carl Cheffers (Previously worked Super Bowl LI), Umpire Fred Bryan (Super Bowl LIII), Line Judge Rusty Baynes (Super Bowl 50), Side Judge Eugene Hall (Super Bowl LIII), Back Judge Dino Paganelli (Supre Bowl XLVII), Field judge James Coleman (First Super Bowl), Down judge Sarah Thomas (First Super Bowl), Replay official Mike Wimmer (First Super Bowl)

Referee Carl Cheffers (Previously worked Super Bowl LI), Umpire Fred Bryan (Super Bowl LIII), Line Judge Rusty Baynes (Super Bowl 50), Side Judge Eugene Hall (Super Bowl LIII), Back Judge Dino Paganelli (Supre Bowl XLVII), Field judge James Coleman (First Super Bowl), Down judge Sarah Thomas (First Super Bowl), Replay official Mike Wimmer (First Super Bowl) Times Super Bowl Hosted By Tamp Area: This is the fifth Super Bowl to be held in Tampa, with two (Super Bowls XXXV (2001) and XLIII (2009)) previously at Raymond James Stadium.

This is the fifth Super Bowl to be held in Tampa, with two (Super Bowls XXXV (2001) and XLIII (2009)) previously at Raymond James Stadium. National Anthem: Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan Halftime Show: The Weeknd

The Weeknd Chiefs injury report: Out: Eric Fisher, tackle (Achilles); Willie Gay, linebacker (knee/ankle) Questionable: Sammy Watkins, wide receiver (calf)

Out: Eric Fisher, tackle (Achilles); Willie Gay, linebacker (knee/ankle) Questionable: Sammy Watkins, wide receiver (calf) Buccaneers injury report: Questionable: Cameron Brate, tight end (back)

Questionable: Cameron Brate, tight end (back) Chiefs path to the Super Bowl:

-Regular season: 14-2, best in AFC

-Wild Card Round: Bye

-Divisional Round: Cleveland Browns 17, Chiefs 22

-AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills 24, Chiefs 38

Buccaneers path to the Super Bowl:

-Regular season: 11-5, Wildcard 1 (5th seed)

-Wild Card Round: Buccaneers 31, Washington Football Team 23

-Divisional Round: Buccaneers 30, New Orleans Saints 20

-NFC Championship: Buccaneers 31, Green Bay Packers 26