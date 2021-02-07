2021 Super Bowl LV winners picks

We are down to one final game for the 2020-2021 NFL season. As Super Bowl LV is set to kickoff with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the final two teams standing, we enter the day with our season-long straight-up winners picks still to be decided. We have just one game separating our top two.

During the Championship Round two weeks ago, CT Smith picked both games correctly, while Justin Hier and Kevin Nogle were 1-1. James McKinney finished the week 0-2. That brings our playoff records to:

CT Smith 8-4

Justin Hier 7-5

James McKinney 6-6

Kevin Nogle 6-6

Josh Houtz went 4-2 in the Wildcard round.

Our overall results on the year, combining the regular season and playoffs, are:

Justin Hier 180-87-1 (67.3%)

Kevin Nogle 179-88-1 (67.0%)

James McKinney 178-88-1 (66.9%)

Josh Houtz 157-80-1 (66.2%)

CT Smith 171-91-1 (65.2%)

Kat Noa has also been making picks this year when she has been able. She finished the regular season 128-52-1 (71.0%).

Here are our Super Bowl picks. And congratulations to Hier, who, give he and Nogle picked the same for the game, will be our season-long champion once the game is over.