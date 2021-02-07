Super Bowl LV live stream: How to watch online, TV channel, Kickoff time, injury report, weather, halftime show, odds, more

It is here. Super Bowl LV kicks off later tonight, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking to repeat as champions while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to land quarterback Tom Brady his seventh ring. This is a marquee matchup between Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the young superstar set to be next greatest of all time.
This game is also a unique contest for the NFL. For the first time in the history of the Super Bowl, the game will feature a team playing in their own stadium. The Buccaneers made this year’s contest as their stadium, Raymond James Stadium, hold the game. It has led to the league reminding the team that this is a “neutral site” game, so things like the ship atop the stadium firing for Buccaneers big plays will not be allowed.
Here is everything you need to watch tonight’s game:
Super Bowl LV
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 6:30pm ET, February 7, 2021
Where is the game?
- Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
How many times has Tampa hosted the Super Bowl?
- This is the fifth Super Bowl to be held in Tampa, with two (Super Bowls XXXV (2001) and XLIII (2009)) previously at Raymond James Stadium.
How can I watch the game?
- CBS
Who is the broadcast team?
- Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely
How can I stream the game?
How can I listen to the game?
- Westwood One
- SiriusXM Channel 104
Who are the referees for the game?
- Referee Carl Cheffers (Previously worked Super Bowl LI)
- Umpire Fred Bryan (Super Bowl LIII)
- Line Judge Rusty Baynes (Super Bowl 50)
- Side Judge Eugene Hall (Super Bowl LIII)
- Back Judge Dino Paganelli (Supre Bowl XLVII)
- Field judge James Coleman (First Super Bowl)
- Down judge Sarah Thomas (First Super Bowl)
- Replay official Mike Wimmer (First Super Bowl)
- Thomas will be the first woman to serve as an official in the Super Bowl.
National Anthem:
- Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan
Halftime Show:
- The Weeknd
Chiefs injury report:
- Out: Eric Fisher, tackle (Achilles); Willie Gay, linebacker (knee/ankle)
- Questionable: Sammy Watkins, wide receiver (calf)
Buccaneers injury report:
- Questionable: Cameron Brate, tight end (back)
Chiefs path to the Super Bowl:
- Regular season: 14-2, best in AFC
- Wild Card Round: Bye
- Divisional Round: Cleveland Browns 17, Chiefs 22
- AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills 24, Chiefs 38
Buccaneers path to the Super Bowl:
- Regular season: 11-5, Wildcard 1 (5th seed)
- Wild Card Round: Buccaneers 31, Washington Football Team 23
- Divisional Round: Buccaneers 30, New Orleans Saints 20
- NFC Championship: Buccaneers 31, Green Bay Packers 26
What are the current betting odds?
- Chiefs -3.0
- O/U: 56.0
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Clear, 67°F
Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?
- Buccaneers 7-6
Who won most recently?
- Chiefs 27-24 @ Tampa Bay, Week 12, 2020
