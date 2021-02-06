2021 Super Bowl commercials

Super Bowl LV kicks off tomorrow night, a game that will feature the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the game will take center stage, the broadcast also features another annual favorite - the commercials. The Super Bowl is the biggest television event every year, and companies take advantage of all the eyes watching to break out some top-level advertisements.
This year will be a little different, however, as major staples every year like Pepsi and Budweiser will not have ads running. This will be the first time since 1983 there will not be a Budweiser commercial - it just feels strange - but there will still be a Bud Light and an Anheuser Busch commercial. It did not change that there were still plenty of companies willing to pay CBS $5.5 million for a 30-second spot during the game.
Of course, the ads often get released prior to the Super Bowl on YouTube or other video site. And, since they are out there, we decided to collect some of them here for you.