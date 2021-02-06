Phinsider Question Of The Day - Super Bowl Edition 02/06/2021

This is the last PQOTD post until the Super Bowl is played tomorrow. With that, we have our usual predictions question of the day before game day. The Phinsider Question Of The Day is a short and simple one. Which team do you expect to win the 55th annual Super Bowl and why? Also feel free to predict a final score or anything else that we might see in the game as well as letting us know who you are pulling for in the game if anyone and why. One note, the Kansas City Cheifs are currently 3 point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as of the writing of this post despite the game being played in the Buccaneers home stadium.

SUPER BOWL LV-

Kansas City Chiefs VS. Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Tampa Florida @ 6:30 PM EST

So please give us your thought’s below in the comments section-

