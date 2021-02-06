Dolphins should NOT ‘break the bank’ for Aaron Jones

In 2019, the Miami Dolphins rushing attack was so dreadful that Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team in rushing yards AND touchdowns.

It was sad.

But not nearly as sad as the Dolphins' attempt at fixing the group in 2020.

First, Chris Grier opted for Jordan Howard over Melvin Gordon and several other free-agent options. They then passed on a plethora of rookies, instead choosing to waste draft capital on Matt Breida and D’Wayne Washington.

I don’t fault them for trying (Jordan Howard maybe), but we can all admit it didn’t work out as planned. Because after the dust settled, it was Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed that carried Miami’s running back room. A running back room that the team will certainly look to address this offseason.

And while I’ll continue to push the #TuaAndFriends agenda as long as he’s the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, there are plenty of options outside of Najee Harris and the 2021 draft class. The most popular being Green Bay’s star running back Aaron Jones.

Rumors have already linked the 26-year old RB to the Fins.

Miami or the Jets are the two teams most likely to sign him, from what I’ve heard https://t.co/ZUb2quvK3E — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) February 5, 2021

First, let me start by saying that Aaron Jones is a very good running back. Top 5-10 range. He would probably be the best back the team has had since Ricky. But that doesn’t mean the Dolphins have to be the team to overspend. And overspend, a team will.

According to Spotrac, Aaron Jones is projected to receive a contract worth an estimated $14.6M per year, which would make him one of the league’s top-5 highest-paid RBs.

here’s what spotrac is projecting aaron jones to get on the open market, which translates to ‘that’s gonna be a no from me dawg’.



(yes, I know this is only an estimate and I believe aaron jones is a vg RB. but I’d let another team pay him derrick henry $$$ aka 4 year, $50M) pic.twitter.com/Pf2yvUlKxQ — josh houtz (@houtz) February 6, 2021

I don’t know what the formula is or how this number came about, but it’s probably not too far off when you consider where a new deal for Jones is headed. And when you factor in how productive he’s been over his four seasons in the league, he deserves it.

Through four seasons, Jones has amassed over 4,421 total yards and 48 touchdowns from scrimmage. Best of all, Jones can do everything. He has shown the ability to bulldoze through defenders and make a defender miss in open space. And his effectiveness in the passing game is sure to catch the Dolphins’ attention.

One of my favorite plays from the season. @Showtyme_33 to the house pic.twitter.com/Bb2qSyAYUL — (@HailRodgers12_) February 4, 2021

Obviously, the exact dollar amount will matter. And I think we can all agree the team needs help on offense. But wouldn’t that money be better spent on an offensive lineman or game-changing wide receiver in free agency?

I also don’t think we should overlook Myles Gaskin’s unexpected season in 2020 and his relationship with Eric Studesville.

When healthy, Gaskin looked impressive at times for the Dolphins, carrying the ball 142 times for 584 yards and three touchdowns. And his 4.1 yards per carry was much better than what we saw from the running backs a season prior.

the @miamidolphins started last night's game with a 12-play, 84-yard TD drive that ended with a TD reception.



this was miami's longest opening drive since 9/12/11 vs NE.



key stats on the drive:



fitzpatrick 4/4 49 yards and a TD

myles gaskin 8 touches 54 yards

TD#finsup pic.twitter.com/yTY1Xuw0gl — josh houtz (@houtz) September 25, 2020

Gaskin flashed potential this past season but lacks some of that bruising power the Dolphins had hoped they’d get with Kalen Ballage or Jordan Howard. The power that Aaron Jones has put on display time and time again.

So what should the Dolphins do?

Do they get into a bidding war for Aaron Jones, inevitably overpaying for a position that this coaching staff—and the fine folks in New England—have chosen not to invest heavily in throughout the course of history?

Or could the plan be to pair Myles Gaskin with a guy like Najee Harris or JaVonte Williams in the draft?

Time will tell which direction Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins ultimately go. But if it were up to me, the Dolphins would do everything they can to NOT overpay for a running back, no matter how talented they might be.