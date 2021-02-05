Shortly after the Miami Dolphins promoted Eric Studesville and George Godsey to co-offensive coordinators, Jake Mendel and I jumped on our headsets to break down what this news meant for Flores’ offense, in addition to a bunch of other topics.

In this EMERGENCY episode, Jake Mendel and I focus on the Dolphins' decision to promote not one but two offensive coordinators for the Miami Dolphins. We then focus on how important Tua’s development is in year two, and could the Charlie Frye signing be the biggest one of them all?

We then discuss what DeVonta Smith said in his AMA for Bleacher Report two days ago. Of course, he talked about reuniting with Tua Tagovailoa, but it was his comments regarding Noah Igbinoghene caught the eye of most Dolphins’ fans.

Lastly, we “preview” this Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I tell you why Tom Brady still has an extremely punchable face, and we give you our predictions for Super Bowl LV.

All of this and so much more on this week’s special episode of Phinsider Radio.