Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/04/2021

Today’s post by Kevin as to the best quarterback matchup in a Super Bowl ever and Dan Marino being one of the four mentioned got me thinking. Marino played during a different time, a time when you could damn near mug the wide receiver all the way down the field. You can watch old games where holding or pass interference would have been called on nearly every play by today’s standards. But despite this all Marino did was show up on the scene and blow the NFL up, destroying every NFL passing record in sight. No one had ever seen anything like him but now, with many of the rules either changed or at the very least MUCH more stringently applied the new crop of top quarterbacks have passed many of his records.

So my Phinsider Question Of The Day is in your opinion how would a young Dan Marino fare in today’s NFL? While the rules would now favor him more than they ever did during his playing days the NFL has also become bigger and faster in that short time since he played.

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy are that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow ‘Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.