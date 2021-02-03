Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/03/2021

The NFL is a funny thing. Every team’s fanbase’s happiness with the team is not always based on where the team ends up at the end of the season. With only two teams ending up in the championship game and there being only one champion out of 32 teams most fan bases have no choice but to temper their expectations. While we have a fan base that still seems split on the starting quarterback position for this team going forward I suspect that almost every fan would have been more than happy before the 2020 season if they were told that the team would double their win total from the year before from five wins to ten wins.

Somehow taking a team that was near the bottom of the league last season to a near playoff team did not win Brian Flores the coach of the year award. But even with that like I, many of us are more than happy with the selection of Flores to lead this team into the future. Even if his teams are not always up to snuff compared to the competition (see the final game of the season against the Bills) his teams if nothing else never quit. They never seem to stop fighting which is something that has been missing in Miami for quite a few years or at least since the combination of Zach Thomas and Jason Taylor left. Those two would not accept any give up even in a season where we only pulled out one win.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is since fanbases, including ours, base the season as far as whether it was a success or not on some level of expectations, what is it that you, as a Miami Dolphins fan feel like you need to see out of this team during the 2021 season to consider the season a success and a continuation of moving this team in the right direction?

