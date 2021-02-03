Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Rumor: Matthew Stafford wanted to be traded ‘anywhere but New England’ - Pats Pulpit

The former Lions quarterback categorically ruled out being traded to the Patriots.





Rumor: Multiple Teams Have Contacted Jets Over Sam Darnold - Gang Green Nation

Earlier today we relayed information from Albert Breer in relation to the Jets making a call to Detroit around the availability of Matthew Stafford.

Now uStadium are saying that the Jets have...





AFC East Roundup: Deshaun Watson Edition - Buffalo Rumblings

Could the star QB play in the AFC East next season?

AFC NORTH:

Orlando Brown Jr. or Mark Andrews: Who should be the Ravens’ extension priority? - Baltimore Beatdown

When it comes to contract extensions in Baltimore these days, Lamar Jackson is the headliner. The Ravens are in fact expected to discuss and pursue an extension for Jackson in the coming months, as...





The 2021 NFL QB carousel, and how it effects the Pittsburgh Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

Art Rooney II has gone as far to say the Steelers will add another QB this offseason. But when and how?





Offense or defense: Which should be the focus of Bengals’ offseason? - Cincy Jungle

Yes, the Bengals can improve on both sides of the ball this offseason





Cleveland Browns have their QB1 in Baker Mayfield - Dawgs By Nature

Learn it. Know it. Live it.

AFC SOUTH:

Cal McNair Still Needs To Fire Jack Easterby - Battle Red Blog

The albatross is becoming an even bigger anchor around McNair’s neck.





Titans free agent spotlight: WR Corey Davis - Music City Miracles

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a closer look at the Titans’ free agent class. One by one, we’ll provide some basic details on the player before making an argument for both sides — why the...





Jaguars to hire Brian Schottenheimer as passing-game coordinator - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars and head coach Urban Meyer have begun to wrap up its staff hires.





If a Top Rookie QB Prospect Piques their Interest, the Colts Should Absolutely Trade Up in the NFL Draft—and ‘Go Get ‘Em’ - Stampede Blue

With former Detroit Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford now a new Los Angeles Ram, the Indianapolis Colts have lost out on the only veteran upgrade at the starting quarterback position...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos wise to have skipped on Matt Stafford - Mile High Report

When the answer to your problem appears to be Matt Stafford, you’re not understanding the true issue.





Chargers News: Getting to know DC Renaldo Hill w/ Mile High Report - Bolts From The Blue

Our sister site MHR was kind enough to educate readers on Chargers’ new defensive coordinator.





Gus Bradley connection: Chargers free agents who may fit Raiders - Silver And Black Pride

New Las Vegas defensive coordinator could attract free agents like Melvin Ingram





Chiefs’ Robinson, Kilgore placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Super Bowl - Arrowhead Pride

If the two players continue to test negatively, they may still be active for Super Bowl LV.

NFC EAST:

Which Senior Bowl players could be good fits for the Giants? - Big Blue View

Finding fits for the Giants among the players who stood out in the Senior Bowl





Nick Sirianni says the Eagles will have competition at ‘every position,’ quarterback included - Bleeding Green Nation

Philly’s new head coach spoke again on Monday morning.





The craziness of the Matthew Stafford trade illustrates why the Cowboys must sign Dak Prescott - Blogging The Boys

The Los Angeles Rams made a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire Matthew Stafford. The importance of finding a good quarterback just further illustrates how important it is for the Dallas Cowboys to get Dak Prescott signed to a contract extension.





Washington Struck Out on Matt Stafford - So What’s Next? - Hogs Haven

Missing on Matt was bad...so where can the Football Team turn now?

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ decision at defensive coordinator casts shadow over offseason decisions - Acme Packing Company

Moving on from Mike Pettine means taking his philosophy and tendencies with him, including how he wants to build a defense. Matt LaFleur’s DC pick reset the team’s personnel priorities.





What the heck happened to Jared Goff? - Pride Of Detroit

And do the Lions have a real chance at reviving his career?





Bears listed with 9th-best odds to land Deshaun Watson - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears are among the top-10 teams likely to land Deshaun Watson, though bettors don’t give them favorable odds.





Here Come the Cousins Trade Rumors - Daily Norseman

Deshaun Watson demanding a trade, along with the Lions making a blockbuster deal sending Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and a couple future first-round picks has fueled speculation...

NFC SOUTH:

What dimension Jameis Winston could bring to the Saints passing attack - Canal Street Chronicles

He’s definitely got flaws that need to be ironed out, but he also brings arm talent this offense hasn’t seen before.





Julio Jones can become the highest-scoring non-kicker in Falcons history in 2021 - The Falcoholic

He’s three touchdowns away from surpassing Roddy White.





The Panthers shouldn’t use the No. 8 pick on the fourth QB in the draft - Cat Scratch Reader

There is no precedent in recent NFL history when a team has successfully invested a Top 25 pick on the fourth quarterback taken in a given draft.





Tom Brady and Byron Leftwich have aided in the success of the Bucs - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay’s success was more than what was displayed on the field.

NFC WEST:

NFL Trade rumors: The 49ers are rumored to “make a move” for Kirk Cousins - Niners Nation

We take a look at two familiar faces to see if they’d be upgrades over Garoppolo





Kyler Murray named Pro Bowl MVP after leading NFC to victory in Madden 21 - Revenge of the Birds

A strange 2020 lead to a strange Pro Bowl, but one good thing we can take from it is that Kyler Murray performed well.

In fact, Murray was named the Pro Bowl MVP after he lead his team of NFC Pro...





Why Tyler Lockett may not be a lock to remain with the Seahawks next season - Field Gulls

While the Seattle Seahawks passing offense sputtered towards the end of the season, 2020 still saw a major second-year leap for DK Metcalf, a career-high 100 receptions for Tyler Lockett, and...





The trade offers that the Rams beat to acquire Matt Stafford from Lions - Turf Show Times

LA went above and beyond to rid themselves of Jared Goff’s contract