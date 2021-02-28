Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/28/2021

Tonight’s post will be a spin-off of last night’s PQOTD post. Last night we asked what is your all-time favorite sports or sports-based movie. Tonight we will move onto all movies. My personal all-time favorite movie is “The Good, the bad and the ugly”, the 1966 classic western or in this case what they called at the time “Spaghetti Western” by Sergio Leone. The movie starred a then very young Clint Eastwood as well as veteran Hollywood greats Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach. The term “Spaghetti Western” is derived from the fact that this move as well as two more starring Eastwood along with a few others by Leone were primarily filmed and produced in Italy and Spain. I in no way see this as the best western ever made but it had an impact on me as a child and has remained a favorite ever since. As for the best western ever made that most likely goes to yet another Eastwood film in which he both starred in and directed much later, “Unforgiven”.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your all-time favorite movie of any subject and why?

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy are that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow ‘Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.