Tua Tagovailoa to be Grand Marshal for today’s NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

We’ve officially reached the part of the NFL offseason where all there is to argue talk about are draft prospects, free agents, and the latest news and rumors on the internet.

It’s exhausting, and yet I still can’t get enough.

But today isn’t about mock drafts and hypothetical trades that have very little chance of happening. No. Today is a monumental day for the Miami Dolphins. More specifically, their franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen!

At 3:30 PM EST on FOX, Miami’s franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be the grand marshal for today’s Dixie Vodka 400 race at the Homestead-Miami speedway.

What does this mean?

It means he will “virtually” tell drivers to start their engines before the 267-lap race.

.@MiamiDolphins QB @Tua Tagovailoa has been named Grand Marshal for Sunday's race at @HomesteadMiami. @NFLonFOX's Jonathan Vilma will serve as Honorary Starter. pic.twitter.com/9wwAG2beuo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 25, 2021

I’m not a big fan of the sport, but I have been to Dover twice and can tell you it’s definitely a fun experience. But now that I’m writing this article, I have no choice but to tune in to watch Tua’s thirty seconds of fame and at least a majority of the race.

The real question here is whether or not Ryan Tannehill, Dan Marino, or Bob Griese ever had the chance to tell drivers to start their engines?!?!

Will you be watching today’s race? Who is your favorite to win? Let us know your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa, the race, and anything else in the comments below!

