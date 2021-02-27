Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/27/2021

Whenever the question of why are you a Miami Dolphins fan comes up on this site one of the answers we always seem to get from more than a few is because of the movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, normally that they saw as a child and that was all it took. For any of you that for some reason have never seen the movie, I won’t get into the whole plot of the film because it will both ruin it for you if you have not seen it and it will sound even more stupid than it actually is if you have not seen it. What’s important to know about the film in this context is that it has a huge Miami Dolphins tie-in with Dan Marino having a “starring” role (note: He should never try acting as a full-time gig, just saying!), as well as several cameos, from other Phins players and coaches. The Cameos include the late, great Don Shula, Scott Mitchell, Pete Stoyanovich, the greatest center ever at any level of football ever Dwight Stephenson, Jeff Uhlenhake, Jeff Dellenbach, Marco Coleman, Jeff Cross, and Kim Bokamper.

So while I would not categorize Ace Ventura as a “sports movie” as much as a comedy with a sports tie in tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your all-time favorite sports movie or movie with a big sports tie in? It does not have to be football-related or even a movie about a real team, just tell us which is your favorite and why.

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy are that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow ‘Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.