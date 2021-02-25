Rumor: Russell Wilson is the newest quarterback linked to the Miami Dolphins

A new day means a new rumor involving the Miami Dolphins.

Another disgruntled quarterback, Russell Wilson, is the newest star who may be on the move this offseason. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks reported that the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets could make a run at the Pro Bowl quarterback.

The idea of Wilson moving started on Super Bowl Sunday, where CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that Wilson was frustrated with Seattle’s inability to fix the offensive line.

That week, La Canfora listed the teams above as potential destinations for Wilson.

The Athletic report noted that “Some people around the league think a trade could happen, if not this offseason then sometime in the near future.”

The feud between the Seahawks and Wilson began days before a home a game against the Cardinals. The Athletic reported that Wilson met with the coaching staff about how to turn around an offense that was spiraling out of control.

Wilson, who had seven turnovers in the previous two weeks, had ideas on how to fix the offense. However, the suggestions on how to fix the offense, especially in the trenches, was dismissed by the coaching staff, according to the Athletic report.

The Athletic report goes deeper into the fallout between Seattle and Wilson, but following months of Deshaun Watson rumors, the Dolphins are linked to another quarterback.

Franchise quarterbacks don’t change teams often, but the Dolphins have the flexibility, and capital, to make any and every move this offseason.

Members of the Dolphins’ organization have stated that Tua Tagovailoa is the franchise’s quarterback and that is a fact — until it isn’t.