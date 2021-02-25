PHINSIDER RADIO SHOW NOTES: Aaron Jones, Ja’Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith?

Phinsider Radio show notes for Feb. 22, 2021.
The Miami Herald reported that there is mutual interest between the Miami Dolphins and Aaron Jones.
- Less than a month away from free agency beginning on March 17, don’t expect the Dolphins to be big spenders, but could make some news.
- “Those reports of Dolphins’ interest were confirmed to me by a league source who speaks with the Dolphins but is not affiliated with Jones,” The Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote.
- The projected contract, with him making $12 million a year is the farthest thing from a “bad deal” when looking at other players making the same amount.
- The Dolphins spent roughly $9 million and a draft pick on the running back position last season.
Mac Jones over Tua Tagovailoa!?
- Albert Breer: the most interesting anecdote I could possibly give you on him from that week in Mobile comes from his Heisman Trophy winning receiver DeVonta Smith. One team asked Smith, point blank: Tua Tagovailoa or Jones? The question was barely finished before Smith answered: Mac Jones. He was bold and definitive about it, as I heard it.
- Mac Jones is without a team and needs the hype.
- Why is Tagovailoa always on the wrong end of quotes like this?
- It is draft season, while this is a headline, not too much to worry about.
NEW @thephinsider radio— josh houtz (@houtz) February 24, 2021
in this episode, @jmendel94 & i talk EVERYTHING @miamidolphins including~
-aaron jones
-chase > sewell?!
-smitty on mac/tua
-latest on texans QB
-future of the secondary
-& more!
| https://t.co/MaW9y2bfBz
| https://t.co/e4tAo9zTRZ pic.twitter.com/wCYAvylux9
Ja’Marr Chase or DeVonta Smith?
- Pro Football Network’s Tonly Pauline said that the Dolphins will not draft Penei Sewell at three if Ja’Marr Chase is available to them.
- Despite not playing last season, we can’t forget that Chase is an absolute monster.
- Crazy enough to might just happen: Dolphins sign Jones, draft Chase at three and then trade back up to take Smith if he drops out of the first eight picks.
Byron Jones rated the most disappointing cornerback in football, according to Football Outsiders
- FO: Jones signed a five-year contract with Miami this offseason, making him the fifth-highest paid cornerback in football. It is safe to say that, so far, that has not worked out as well as the Dolphins might have hoped. Jones allowed 10.6 yards per target and 17.6 yards per completion, both worst among starting cornerbacks in 2020. His two interceptions are misleading; he set a career low with just three pass breakups and 42 tackles and tied his career high with 10 broken and missed tackles.
- Were there any games last season where you thought “good thing the Dolphins have Byron Jones?”
- Buffalo, we noticed him not playing, which is worth noting. Struggled against Las Vegas and Arizona.
- While Jones and his contract is worthy of criticism, he is a player you would rather have on your team than not.
- Miami Herald expects Xavien Howard to ask for a raise to get paid more than Jones, which is certainly understandable. Howard would be asking to be the highest paid corner on the team even if Jones had a stronger year — get that money X!
Loading comments...