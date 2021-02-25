PHINSIDER RADIO SHOW NOTES: Aaron Jones, Ja’Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith?

Phinsider Radio show notes for Feb. 22, 2021.

The Miami Herald reported that there is mutual interest between the Miami Dolphins and Aaron Jones.

Less than a month away from free agency beginning on March 17, don’t expect the Dolphins to be big spenders, but could make some news.

“Those reports of Dolphins’ interest were confirmed to me by a league source who speaks with the Dolphins but is not affiliated with Jones,” The Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote.

The projected contract, with him making $12 million a year is the farthest thing from a “bad deal” when looking at other players making the same amount.

The Dolphins spent roughly $9 million and a draft pick on the running back position last season.

Mac Jones over Tua Tagovailoa!?

Albert Breer: the most interesting anecdote I could possibly give you on him from that week in Mobile comes from his Heisman Trophy winning receiver DeVonta Smith. One team asked Smith, point blank: Tua Tagovailoa or Jones? The question was barely finished before Smith answered: Mac Jones. He was bold and definitive about it, as I heard it.

Mac Jones is without a team and needs the hype.

Why is Tagovailoa always on the wrong end of quotes like this?

It is draft season, while this is a headline, not too much to worry about.

Ja’Marr Chase or DeVonta Smith?

Pro Football Network’s Tonly Pauline said that the Dolphins will not draft Penei Sewell at three if Ja’Marr Chase is available to them.

Despite not playing last season, we can’t forget that Chase is an absolute monster.

Crazy enough to might just happen: Dolphins sign Jones, draft Chase at three and then trade back up to take Smith if he drops out of the first eight picks.

Byron Jones rated the most disappointing cornerback in football, according to Football Outsiders