Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/24/2021

The Miami Dolphins enter this, their third year and offseason of the latest rebuild, still in need of more talent on both sides of the ball. The draft will as always fill some holes and the Dolphins are expected to be players to at least some degree in free agency as well, while maybe not as much as the last off-season.
Below is a list of the top free agents at each position-
Quarterbacks-
- Dak Prescott
- Jameis Winston
- Cam Newton
- Ryan Fitzpatrick
- Andy Dalton
Wide Receiver-
- Chris Godwin
- Allen Robinson
- Kenny Golladay
- Will Fuller
- JuJu Smith-Shuster
Tight End-
- Rob Gronkowski
- Hunter Henry
- Jonnu Smith
- Gerald Everett
Running Back-
- Aaron Jones
- Chris Carson
- James Conner
- Kenyan Drake
- Todd Gurley
Offensive Tackle-
- Trent Williams
- Taylor Moton
- Alejandro Villanueva
- Daryl Williams
- Russell Okung
Center-
- Corey Linsley
- Austin Reiter
- David Andrews
- Alex Mack
Guard-
- Brandon Scherff
- Joe Thuney
- Matt Feiler
Safety-
- Justin Simmons
- Marcus Williams
- Anthony Harris
- Marcus Maye
- John Johnson
Linebacker-
- Lavonte David
- Jayon Brown
- K.J. Wright
- Matt Milano
Defensive Line-
- JJ Watt
- Leonard Williams
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Shelby Harris
- Ndamukong Suh
Edge-
- Jadeveon Clowney
- Yannick Ngakoue
- Shaquil Barrett
- Leonard Floyd
- Carl Lawson
Corner Back-
- Shaquill Griffin
- William Jackson III
- Ronald Darby
- Desmond King
- Brian Poole
So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is which of the free agents, which are likely to come free, (yes I know everyone listed as top free agents is not likely to get away from their current team) once free agency begins would you like to see the Dolphins pursue and sign to this current roster?
As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy are that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow ‘Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.
Loading comments...