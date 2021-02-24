Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/24/2021

The Miami Dolphins enter this, their third year and offseason of the latest rebuild, still in need of more talent on both sides of the ball. The draft will as always fill some holes and the Dolphins are expected to be players to at least some degree in free agency as well, while maybe not as much as the last off-season.

Below is a list of the top free agents at each position-

Quarterbacks-

Dak Prescott

Jameis Winston

Cam Newton

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Andy Dalton

Wide Receiver-

Chris Godwin

Allen Robinson

Kenny Golladay

Will Fuller

JuJu Smith-Shuster

Tight End-

Rob Gronkowski

Hunter Henry

Jonnu Smith

Gerald Everett

Running Back-

Aaron Jones

Chris Carson

James Conner

Kenyan Drake

Todd Gurley

Offensive Tackle-

Trent Williams

Taylor Moton

Alejandro Villanueva

Daryl Williams

Russell Okung

Center-

Corey Linsley

Austin Reiter

David Andrews

Alex Mack

Guard-

Brandon Scherff

Joe Thuney

Matt Feiler

Safety-

Justin Simmons

Marcus Williams

Anthony Harris

Marcus Maye

John Johnson

Linebacker-

Lavonte David

Jayon Brown

K.J. Wright

Matt Milano

Defensive Line-

JJ Watt

Leonard Williams

Dalvin Tomlinson

Shelby Harris

Ndamukong Suh

Edge-

Jadeveon Clowney

Yannick Ngakoue

Shaquil Barrett

Leonard Floyd

Carl Lawson

Corner Back-

Shaquill Griffin

William Jackson III

Ronald Darby

Desmond King

Brian Poole

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is which of the free agents, which are likely to come free, (yes I know everyone listed as top free agents is not likely to get away from their current team) once free agency begins would you like to see the Dolphins pursue and sign to this current roster?

