Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots defender Adam Butler explains his mindset entering free agency - Pats Pulpit

Butler will hit the open market in mid-March for the first time in his career.





Will the Jets Take a First Round Receiver for the First Time in 20 years? - Gang Green Nation

When’s the last time the Jets took a wide receiver in the first round? That was a question I was recently asked on Twitter. I slowly went through all the picks I could remember until I landed back...





Opinion: What the Bills should do at TE this offseason - Buffalo Rumblings

One thing’s for sure—they shouldn’t maintain the status quo.

AFC NORTH:

How concerned should we be about the overhaul of the Ravens coaching staff? - Baltimore Beatdown

New faces in new places





Steelers restructure Cam Heyward’s contract, free up cap space - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a tough spot with their salary cap, and they freed up some space by restructuring Cam Heyward’s contract.





Bengals go offense heavy in 7-round mock draft - Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow gets some major help in this mock draft.





Cleveland Browns: How good (or bad) was the draft class in 2020? - Dawgs By Nature

Rookies had their moments during the team’s run to the playoffs, but opinions vary on just how productive they actually were.

AFC SOUTH:

Report: Texans Still Ignoring Deshaun Watson Trade Offers - Battle Red Blog

Peter King gets in on it.





Isaiah Wilson tweets that he is done with football as a Titans - Music City Miracles

Lazy Panda later deleted the tweet. Possibly the most work he has done as a Titan.





Jaguars Daily: Urban Meyer announces hiring of Amy Palcic to lead team communications - Big Cat Country

Want to get Jaguars news straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday?





Film Room: Carson Wentz, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly- Part 1: Athleticism - Stampede Blue

In the months and weeks leading up to the Carson Wentz trade agreement, I was asked several times for my opinion of Wentz as a player. I knew what I had heard everyone say, Wentz was terrible. He’s...

AFC WEST:

George Paton has a ‘Plan A, B, C and D’ for this team - and that includes Watson - Mile High Report

Andrew Mason joined Broncos Country Tonight to discuss the new GM, the pursuit of Deshaun Watson plus the still growing potential of Drew Lock.





Notable free agents from past Brandon Staley teams - Bolts From The Blue

Four players with a Staley connection that could find their way to Chargers this offseason.





About the Derek Carr contract extension speculation - Silver And Black Pride

Spotrac projects that the Raiders QB will get a five-year, $160 million deal.





Andy Reid’s face shield has made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame - Arrowhead Pride

One of the staples of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2020 season has made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

NFC EAST:

‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Cautionary words about Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle - Big Blue View

Brent Taylor of SB Nation’s Roll Bama Roll joins the show





Carson Wentz and the Eagles share blame for what led to their breakup - Bleeding Green Nation

The organization enabled an entitled quarterback.





With the franchise tag window set to open, Dak Prescott’s reps and Cowboys have reportedly negotiated - Blogging The Boys

The dance has resumed for the Cowboys and Dak Prescott.





Tagging Brandon Scherff (again) in the hopes of a long term contract would represent a failure of management (again) - Hogs Haven

Here we are, again, in a familiar position for at least the third straight year: Brandon Scherff has just finished a season with Washington, and he’s not locked up on a long term deal. Sure, we can...

NFC NORTH:

Packers release Christian Kirksey and Rick Wagner, freeing up almost $10M in cap space - Acme Packing Company

Two 2020 offseason pickups are back on the outs.





Kenny Golladay a ‘strong’ candidate for Detroit Lions franchise tag - Pride Of Detroit

The NFL Network reporter said he’d be ‘surprised’ if Golladay hit free agency this year.





Bears listed as favorites in Allen Robinson sweepstakes - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears are currently viewed as the favorites to secure Allen Robinson among betting circles.





Here’s an impressive stat from the past five years for the Vikings - Daily Norseman

It’s pretty hard to believe

NFC SOUTH:

Marcus Williams: Highest-paid safety in the NFL? - Canal Street Chronicles

And can the Saints afford him?





Falcons set to face a very different 2021 slate of opposing quarterbacks - The Falcoholic

Anywhere from 7-10 of Atlanta’s scheduled opponents could be starting someone new when the season opens.





Looking back on how the Panthers led the NFL in dead cap space in 2020 and what it means for 2021 - Cat Scratch Reader

A handful of veteran contracts led to $54 million in dead cap money.





Report: Bucs expected to tag Chris Godwin - Bucs Nation

Could one domino fall early on in the team’s offseason plans?

NFC WEST:

NFL Trade rumors: Peter King believes the 49ers should be all-in on trading for Deshaun Watson - Niners Nation

The 49ers trade a lot to land Watson in King’s trade proposal.





Cardinals Running Back Outlook: Will Chase Edmonds be the starter in 2021? - Revenge of the Birds

Kenyan Drake will be one of the top running backs available in free agency





Why Seahawks G Mike Iupati retired from the NFL - Field Gulls

For the past two seasons, Mike Iupati has been a vital part of an improving Seattle Seahawks offensive line. While he was slated to hit the open market at age 33, Iupati has instead called it a...





Which Rams could follow departed Sean McVay assistants to new teams? - Turf Show Times

There are four teams who have ties to the 2020 Rams now