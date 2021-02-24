Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots defender Adam Butler explains his mindset entering free agency - Pats Pulpit
Butler will hit the open market in mid-March for the first time in his career.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Will the Jets Take a First Round Receiver for the First Time in 20 years? - Gang Green Nation
When’s the last time the Jets took a wide receiver in the first round? That was a question I was recently asked on Twitter. I slowly went through all the picks I could remember until I landed back...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Opinion: What the Bills should do at TE this offseason - Buffalo Rumblings
One thing’s for sure—they shouldn’t maintain the status quo.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
How concerned should we be about the overhaul of the Ravens coaching staff? - Baltimore Beatdown
New faces in new places
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers restructure Cam Heyward’s contract, free up cap space - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a tough spot with their salary cap, and they freed up some space by restructuring Cam Heyward’s contract.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals go offense heavy in 7-round mock draft - Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow gets some major help in this mock draft.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: How good (or bad) was the draft class in 2020? - Dawgs By Nature
Rookies had their moments during the team’s run to the playoffs, but opinions vary on just how productive they actually were.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Report: Texans Still Ignoring Deshaun Watson Trade Offers - Battle Red Blog
Peter King gets in on it.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Isaiah Wilson tweets that he is done with football as a Titans - Music City Miracles
Lazy Panda later deleted the tweet. Possibly the most work he has done as a Titan.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars Daily: Urban Meyer announces hiring of Amy Palcic to lead team communications - Big Cat Country
Want to get Jaguars news straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday?
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Film Room: Carson Wentz, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly- Part 1: Athleticism - Stampede Blue
In the months and weeks leading up to the Carson Wentz trade agreement, I was asked several times for my opinion of Wentz as a player. I knew what I had heard everyone say, Wentz was terrible. He’s...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
George Paton has a ‘Plan A, B, C and D’ for this team - and that includes Watson - Mile High Report
Andrew Mason joined Broncos Country Tonight to discuss the new GM, the pursuit of Deshaun Watson plus the still growing potential of Drew Lock.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Notable free agents from past Brandon Staley teams - Bolts From The Blue
Four players with a Staley connection that could find their way to Chargers this offseason.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
About the Derek Carr contract extension speculation - Silver And Black Pride
Spotrac projects that the Raiders QB will get a five-year, $160 million deal.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Andy Reid’s face shield has made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame - Arrowhead Pride
One of the staples of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2020 season has made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Cautionary words about Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle - Big Blue View
Brent Taylor of SB Nation’s Roll Bama Roll joins the show
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Carson Wentz and the Eagles share blame for what led to their breakup - Bleeding Green Nation
The organization enabled an entitled quarterback.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
With the franchise tag window set to open, Dak Prescott’s reps and Cowboys have reportedly negotiated - Blogging The Boys
The dance has resumed for the Cowboys and Dak Prescott.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Tagging Brandon Scherff (again) in the hopes of a long term contract would represent a failure of management (again) - Hogs Haven
Here we are, again, in a familiar position for at least the third straight year: Brandon Scherff has just finished a season with Washington, and he’s not locked up on a long term deal. Sure, we can...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers release Christian Kirksey and Rick Wagner, freeing up almost $10M in cap space - Acme Packing Company
Two 2020 offseason pickups are back on the outs.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Kenny Golladay a ‘strong’ candidate for Detroit Lions franchise tag - Pride Of Detroit
The NFL Network reporter said he’d be ‘surprised’ if Golladay hit free agency this year.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears listed as favorites in Allen Robinson sweepstakes - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears are currently viewed as the favorites to secure Allen Robinson among betting circles.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Here’s an impressive stat from the past five years for the Vikings - Daily Norseman
It’s pretty hard to believe
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Marcus Williams: Highest-paid safety in the NFL? - Canal Street Chronicles
And can the Saints afford him?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons set to face a very different 2021 slate of opposing quarterbacks - The Falcoholic
Anywhere from 7-10 of Atlanta’s scheduled opponents could be starting someone new when the season opens.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Looking back on how the Panthers led the NFL in dead cap space in 2020 and what it means for 2021 - Cat Scratch Reader
A handful of veteran contracts led to $54 million in dead cap money.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Report: Bucs expected to tag Chris Godwin - Bucs Nation
Could one domino fall early on in the team’s offseason plans?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFL Trade rumors: Peter King believes the 49ers should be all-in on trading for Deshaun Watson - Niners Nation
The 49ers trade a lot to land Watson in King’s trade proposal.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals Running Back Outlook: Will Chase Edmonds be the starter in 2021? - Revenge of the Birds
Kenyan Drake will be one of the top running backs available in free agency
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why Seahawks G Mike Iupati retired from the NFL - Field Gulls
For the past two seasons, Mike Iupati has been a vital part of an improving Seattle Seahawks offensive line. While he was slated to hit the open market at age 33, Iupati has instead called it a...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Which Rams could follow departed Sean McVay assistants to new teams? - Turf Show Times
There are four teams who have ties to the 2020 Rams now