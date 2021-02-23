Phinsider Question Of The Day 02/23/2021

Today’s sad news about the tragic single-car crash that injured golfing great Tiger Woods made me think about things in NFL terms. At this point, all we know is that while his injuries are not life-threatening he did suffer serious leg injuries that one would think would threaten his career in the future. Obviously, everyone is wishing the best for Tiger as to his future. I personally do not even care about his future career but that he is able to continue to live a decent and happy life following this accident.

What made me think was how every talking head on the television could not stop talking about how important he is to the game of golf, some claiming perhaps more than no one else. I would argue that he is without a doubt not only possibly the best golfer we have seen when he was at his best but maybe the best of all time. I would also argue that there are many other very important people to the game due to their own historical greatness but Tiger broke if nothing else a stereotype about a game that needed to be broken long ago. If there is ever a Mount Rushmore of golf he is up there with the others.

My thought’s about today's news and the way it has thus far been responded to, much like the sad passing recently of another great, Koby Bryant, is who are the players in the NFL that stand out and as they say “transcend the game”? Who are the top players now in the NFL and even all time? If there were to one day be a “Mount Rushmore of Football” who would you put on it? This question is about players because we all know Shula makes the one for head coaches. So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is who would you select as these players for the NFL now and past and to make it even more difficult who would you select as either current or recent players and past players for our very own Miami Dolphins?

Please give us your thoughts below-

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy are that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow ‘Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.